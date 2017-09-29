 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Weeknd is at the Pepsi Center on Friday.
The Weeknd is at the Pepsi Center on Friday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 29, 2017 | 6:45am
AA

The Weeknd brings his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour to the Peps Center tonight with Gucci Mane and Nav opening while Florida-Georgia Line is at the venue on Tuesday. Big Gigantic's Rowdytown VI takes over Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, Too $hort is at Summit Music Hall, Sam Amidon is at Swallow Hill and Dark Star Orchestra continues its three-night at Boulder Theater. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

The Weeknd
$38.75-$125.75, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Big Gigantic (also September 30)
$39.95-$46.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Future Islands
$25, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Too $hort
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Dark Star Orchestra (also September 30)
$23.25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Curren$y
$27/$30, 9 p.m., Cernvantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ozomatli
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Pete Tong
$10, 9 p.m., The Church

Turkuaz
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre Boulder

Metro Station
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sam Amidon
$22/$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Florida Georgia Line
$39.75-$79.95, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Turkuaz
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

JD McPherson
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

TOKiMONSTA
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Goldie
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Väsen
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll

Stephen Kellogg
$25-$35, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Japanese Breakfast
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Smokepurpp
$25-$100, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Blu & Exile
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Lockjaw
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >