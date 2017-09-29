The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Weeknd brings his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour to the Peps Center tonight with Gucci Mane and Nav opening while Florida-Georgia Line is at the venue on Tuesday. Big Gigantic's Rowdytown VI takes over Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, Too $hort is at Summit Music Hall, Sam Amidon is at Swallow Hill and Dark Star Orchestra continues its three-night at Boulder Theater. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
The Weeknd
$38.75-$125.75, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Big Gigantic (also September 30)
$39.95-$46.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Future Islands
$25, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Too $hort
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Dark Star Orchestra (also September 30)
$23.25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Curren$y
$27/$30, 9 p.m., Cernvantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ozomatli
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Pete Tong
$10, 9 p.m., The Church
Turkuaz
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre Boulder
Metro Station
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sam Amidon
$22/$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Florida Georgia Line
$39.75-$79.95, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Turkuaz
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
JD McPherson
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
TOKiMONSTA
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Goldie
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Väsen
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll
Stephen Kellogg
$25-$35, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
Japanese Breakfast
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1
Smokepurpp
$25-$100, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Blu & Exile
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Lockjaw
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
