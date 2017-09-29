The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Weeknd is at the Pepsi Center on Friday.

The Weeknd brings his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour to the Peps Center tonight with Gucci Mane and Nav opening while Florida-Georgia Line is at the venue on Tuesday. Big Gigantic's Rowdytown VI takes over Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, Too $hort is at Summit Music Hall, Sam Amidon is at Swallow Hill and Dark Star Orchestra continues its three-night at Boulder Theater. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29