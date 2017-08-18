The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's quite the varied weekend at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with Slightly Stoopid tonight, Gov't Mule and Yonder Mountain String Band tomorrow and Die Antwood on Sunday. Also around town are Cat Power at the Marquis Theater, Psychic TV at the Mercury Cafe, a Pink Hawks album release at Lost Lake Lounge, and Brazilian Girls at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 18
Idina Menzel
$29.50-$105.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Slightly Stoopid
$44.99, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
City and Colour
$35.75-$45.75, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
JoJo's Slim Wednesday
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kill Paris
$19.99-$27, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Rocket Summer
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Psychic TV
$16/$20, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Ages and Ages
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Pink Hawks (album release)
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
Jeff & Larry's Backyard BBQ Festival
$25-$75, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Gov't Mule and Yonder Mountain String Band
$39.95-$46.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Outcry Tour
$50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
$36-$46, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Blind Pilot
$20-$43, 9 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium
Summer Slaughter 2017
$32-$35, 2 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Clint Black
$35-$59, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Performing Arts, Arvada
Cat Power
$38.50-$42, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Brazilian Girls
$25-$40, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (also August 20)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Die Antwoord
$44.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Kool & the Gang
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
The Schwag
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!