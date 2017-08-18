 


Die Antwoord makes its Red Rocks debut on Sunday.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 18, 2017 | 5:00am
It's quite the varied weekend at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with Slightly Stoopid tonight, Gov't Mule and Yonder Mountain String Band tomorrow and Die Antwood on Sunday. Also around town are Cat Power at the Marquis Theater, Psychic TV at the Mercury Cafe, a Pink Hawks album release at Lost Lake Lounge, and Brazilian Girls at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Idina Menzel
$29.50-$105.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Slightly Stoopid
$44.99, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

City and Colour
$35.75-$45.75, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

JoJo's Slim Wednesday
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kill Paris
$19.99-$27, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Rocket Summer
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Psychic TV
$16/$20, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Ages and Ages
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Pink Hawks (album release)
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Jeff & Larry's Backyard BBQ Festival
$25-$75, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Gov't Mule and Yonder Mountain String Band
$39.95-$46.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Outcry Tour
$50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
$36-$46, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Blind Pilot
$20-$43, 9 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium

Summer Slaughter 2017
$32-$35, 2 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Clint Black
$35-$59, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Performing Arts, Arvada

Cat Power
$38.50-$42, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Brazilian Girls
$25-$40, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (also August 20)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Die Antwoord
$44.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Kool & the Gang
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

The Schwag
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

