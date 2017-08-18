The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's quite the varied weekend at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with Slightly Stoopid tonight, Gov't Mule and Yonder Mountain String Band tomorrow and Die Antwood on Sunday. Also around town are Cat Power at the Marquis Theater, Psychic TV at the Mercury Cafe, a Pink Hawks album release at Lost Lake Lounge, and Brazilian Girls at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. See our full picks below.