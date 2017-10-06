The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Snails and NGHTMRE team up at Red Rocks tonight while Milky Chance hits the Fillmore and Bleachers lands at the Ogden Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Weezer at Red Rocks tomorrow, Moon Hooch at the Bluebird Theater and Fox Theatre, and Ty Segall at Summit Music Hall. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
Snails and NGHTMRE
$30-$75, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Milky Chance
$36.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Bleachers
$25.99-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
$18-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Start Making Sense
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Minimalists
$25-$65, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Moon Hooch
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
A Jazz Potpourri
$10-$20, 7:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder
Pears
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Steve Forbert
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Arrested Development (also October 7)
$25-$272, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Sympathy F
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
Weezer
$45-$65, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Cody Johnson and Randy Rogers Band
$15-$25, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Ty Segall
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
MiM0SA
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Aquabats
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
An Evening of the Music of Chuck Pyle
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll
LA Guns
$22-$45, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Sheer Mag
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
Motionless in White
$23-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Ty Segall
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Noah Gunderson
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
George Winston
$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
