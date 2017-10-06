 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Weezer is at Red Rocks tomorrow night.
Weezer is at Red Rocks tomorrow night.
Miles Chrisenger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | October 6, 2017 | 6:35am
AA

Snails and NGHTMRE team up at Red Rocks tonight while Milky Chance hits the Fillmore and Bleachers lands at the Ogden Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Weezer at Red Rocks tomorrow, Moon Hooch at the Bluebird Theater and Fox Theatre, and Ty Segall at Summit Music Hall. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Snails and NGHTMRE
$30-$75, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Milky Chance
$36.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Bleachers
$25.99-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
$18-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Start Making Sense
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Minimalists
$25-$65, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Moon Hooch
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

A Jazz Potpourri
$10-$20, 7:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Pears
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Steve Forbert
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Arrested Development (also October 7)
$25-$272, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Sympathy F
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Weezer
$45-$65, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Cody Johnson and Randy Rogers Band
$15-$25, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Ty Segall
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

MiM0SA
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Aquabats
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

An Evening of the Music of Chuck Pyle
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll

LA Guns
$22-$45, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Sheer Mag
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Motionless in White
$23-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Ty Segall
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Noah Gunderson
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

George Winston
$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >