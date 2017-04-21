The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, April 21-23

Snoop Dogg is at Red Rocks on Sunday with Wiz Khalifa. Eric Gruneisen

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa keep the 4/20 festivities happening at Red Rocks on Sunday, April 23, while Silversun Pickups play in Denver and Boulder this weekend. Also on tap are Thievery Corporation, Beats Antique, Coheed and Cambria, and the UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Thievery Corporation

$44.50/$50, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Diamond Rio

$20, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

The UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival (also April 22)

$29-$55, 7:30 p.m., Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley

Pierce the Veil and Sum 41 (also April 22)

$22/$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mustache Bash

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Underachievers

$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

B. Dolan and DJ Abilities

$18, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Beats Antique

$28/$32, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Kitchen Dwellers

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Green Is Beautiful: A Tribute to Blue Note Guitarist Grant Green

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour Spring 2017

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Beats Antique

$27.50/$30, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Devin the Dude

$16-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Silversun Pickups

$36.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Dan the Automater and QBert

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Zepparella

$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Z-Trip

$20, 9 p.m., Beta

G Herbo

$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Helstar

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Amendola vs. Blades

$15-$22, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

$64.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Coheed and Cambria

$20-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Silversun Pickups

$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rahul Sharma and Zakir Hussain

$15-$35, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

G Herbo

$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Betty Who

$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Highway Finds Tour Spring 2017

$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Obsessed

$20, 8 p.m., hi-dive

