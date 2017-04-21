The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, April 21-23
|
Snoop Dogg is at Red Rocks on Sunday with Wiz Khalifa.
Eric Gruneisen
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa keep the 4/20 festivities happening at Red Rocks on Sunday, April 23, while Silversun Pickups play in Denver and Boulder this weekend. Also on tap are Thievery Corporation, Beats Antique, Coheed and Cambria, and the UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Thievery Corporation
$44.50/$50, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Diamond Rio
$20, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
The UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival (also April 22)
$29-$55, 7:30 p.m., Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley
Pierce the Veil and Sum 41 (also April 22)
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mustache Bash
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Underachievers
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
B. Dolan and DJ Abilities
$18, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Beats Antique
$28/$32, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Kitchen Dwellers
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Green Is Beautiful: A Tribute to Blue Note Guitarist Grant Green
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour Spring 2017
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Beats Antique
$27.50/$30, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Devin the Dude
$16-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Silversun Pickups
$36.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Dan the Automater and QBert
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Zepparella
$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Z-Trip
$20, 9 p.m., Beta
G Herbo
$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Helstar
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Amendola vs. Blades
$15-$22, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa
$64.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Coheed and Cambria
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Silversun Pickups
$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rahul Sharma and Zakir Hussain
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
G Herbo
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Betty Who
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Highway Finds Tour Spring 2017
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Obsessed
$20, 8 p.m., hi-dive
