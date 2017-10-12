Sam Smith, St. Vincent and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

St. Vincent brings her Fear the Future Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, January 15. Tickets ($33.50/$36) go on sale on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m.

Sam Smith releases his new album, The Thrill of It All, on November 3, and his tour in support of the album stops at the Pepsi Center on August 21. Tickets, $35-$125, go on sale on Thursday, October 12, at 10 a.m.

Colorado Music Hall of Fame's Induction Concert: Jazz Masters & Beyond is at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 28, with Philip Bailey and Larry Dunn (of Earth, Wind & Fire) With Friends, honoring co-member and inductee Andrew Woolfolk, Dianne Reeves and Her Band, Bill Frisell, Ron Miles, with an induction celebration of Charles Burrell and East High School. Tickets ($49-$99) go on sale on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m.