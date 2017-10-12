 


St. Vincent headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in January.EXPAND
St. Vincent headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in January.
David Le

Sam Smith, St. Vincent and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 12, 2017 | 5:07am
AA

St. Vincent brings her Fear the Future Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, January 15. Tickets ($33.50/$36) go on sale on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m.

Sam Smith releases his new album, The Thrill of It All, on November 3, and his tour in support of the album stops at the Pepsi Center on August 21. Tickets, $35-$125, go on sale on Thursday, October 12, at 10 a.m.

Colorado Music Hall of Fame's Induction Concert: Jazz Masters & Beyond is at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 28, with Philip Bailey and Larry Dunn (of Earth, Wind & Fire) With Friends, honoring co-member and inductee Andrew Woolfolk, Dianne Reeves and Her Band, Bill Frisell, Ron Miles, with an induction celebration of Charles Burrell and East High School. Tickets ($49-$99) go on sale on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Cycles and Moves at Midnight: Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
The Green: With Sammy J, Leilani Wolfgramm, Fri., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $20-$75.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Day Nyne: With the Inevitable Will, Foxgang, Marvylus x Grandmastaskunk, Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Deter: With Born Sick, Lonely Bones, Thu., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
The Toasters: Sat., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Anderson East: Fri., March 16, 9 p.m., $20
The Bouncing Souls: With The Bunny Gang, All Waffle Trick, Sun., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $29.75.
The Fratellis: Tue., May 8, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

NGHTMRE Before Xmas: With Valentino Khan, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $27/$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The Moves Collective: With Henry & the Invisibles, Modern Whiskey Market, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Octave Cat: Ft. Jesse Miller (Lotus), Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Charlie Patierno and Big Brazilian Cheese ft. Michael Kang (SCI), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Aaron Johnston and Jesse Murphy (Brazilian Girls), Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Oliver Francis: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$35.
Shakewell and Nobide: With Chewy&Bach, Partygoers, Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

1STBANK CENTER

98.5 KYGO's Christmas Jam: Chris Young with Chris Janson, Chris Lane, Thu., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Iration: With the Movement and Tyrone’s Jacket, Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $26.75/$30.
NF: Fri., March 2, 7 p.m., $27.50/$30.
St. Vincent: Mon., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $33.50-$36.
Walk Off the Earth: Tue., March 13, 7:30 p.m., $35/$38.

FOX THEATRE

Big Wild: Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $25.
The Wailers: Thu., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $25/$28.

GLOBE HALL

American Murder Song: Mon., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $30.
The Dustbowl Revival: With 300 Days, Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $20.
Morgan Saint: Fri., Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Really Good Bad Boy Club: Fri., Jan. 5, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Rebirth Brass Band: Thu., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Green: With Sammy J, Leilani Wolfgramm, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Wailers: Fri., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $25.75-$29.75.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Busty & the Bass: Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Ryan Dart (album release): With Super 400, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Signs and Signals: With Aloris, Mr. Atomic, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Zach Maxwell: Wed., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Alice Merton: Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The California Harvest Tour: Featuring A Plus (of Hieroglyphics), Aceyalone, Equipto, Z-Man, True Justice, Travellers Music, Lyrical Landlords, Six O'Clock, Sun., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Necrot: With Of Feather and Bone, Bloodstrike, Tue., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $8-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

SIR (album release): With Instant Empire, Tyto Alba, Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Toasters: Fri., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Young Drummer X Self Provoked: With Ransteez, Eazy, Koalltracks, YXNGPHIJIWXTER, Wed., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $15.

OGDEN THEATRE

Black Label Society: With Corrosion of Conformity, Wed., Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., $32.
Living Legends & Hieroglyphics: Sat., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $39.50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented By Comfort Dental Induction Concert: Jazz Masters & Beyond: Philip Bailey and Larry Dunn (of Earth, Wind & Fire) with Friends, honoring co-member and inductee Andrew Woolfolk Dianne Reeves and Her Band, Bill Frisell, Ron Miles, with induction celebration of Charles Burrell, East High School, Tue., Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., $49-$99.
Mariachi Sol de Mexico: With Mariachi Ensemble Los Correcaminos de MSU Denver and Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra, Thu., Nov. 9, 9:30 p.m.

PEPSI CENTER

P!NK: Tue., May 8, 7:30 p.m., $47.45-$207.45
Sam Smith: Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$125.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Colorado Movement Choir: Mon., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $15.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Fri., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Howard Jones Solo: the Songs & the Stories: Tue., Feb. 13, 8 p.m.; Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band: Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Special EFX All Stars: Feat. Chiel Minucci, Nelson Rangell, Gerald Veasley, Lao Tizer and Karen Briggs, Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

August Burns Red: With Born Of Osiris, Erra, Ocean Grove, Sun., Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., $25-$28.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque: Fri., March 9, 8 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$75.

SWALLOW HILL

Dear John: Robert Ellis and Courtney Hartman Perform the Songs of John Hartford: Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $20/$22.
Dulcimer! - A Concert: Featuring National Hammered and Mountain Dulcimer Champs, Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $16.
Hurricane Relief Benefit: Featuring Richie Furay with Tori Pater and Friends, Bobby Messano and Perpetual Motion, Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Joe K. Walsh & Sweet Loam: Thu., Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., $12.
Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono: Sun., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $32/$34.
Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore: With the Hamkickers Club, Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
Sons & Brothers: Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $21.
Sons of Pioneers: Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $33/$35.
Take Down the Door: Thu., Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., $13.

