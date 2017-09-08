The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

STS9 takes over Red Rocks for three nights this weekend while OneRepublic is at Fiddler's Green for a a two-night stand. Legendary Los Angeles punk band X is at the Summit Music Hall on Saturday as part of its fortieth-anniversary tour, former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre is at Swallow Hill, and Seu Jorge's The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute is in Boulder tonight and in Denver tomorrow. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8