The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

STS9 takes over Red Rocks for three nights this weekend while OneRepublic is at Fiddler's Green for a a two-night stand. Legendary Los Angeles punk band X is at the Summit Music Hall on Saturday as part of its fortieth-anniversary tour, former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre is at Swallow Hill, and Seu Jorge's The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute is in Boulder tonight and in Denver tomorrow. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
OneRepublic (also September 9)
$25-$145, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
STS9 (also September 9 and 10)
$49.75, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Epica
$26, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute
$35-$53 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Bonobo
$27.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tiger Army
$27.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Rave of Thrones: Kristian Nairn
$10-$20, 9 p.m., The Church
Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip (also September 9)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Too Many Zooz
$19.95-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dale Watson
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Brewer & Shipley
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute
$50.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
X
$27-$99, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Jonny Lang
$32.50-$37.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
D.R.I.
$17.50-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Grieves (also September 10)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Exodus
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Martin Barre
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Jonny Lang
$40-$50, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Jay Som
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Spawnbreezie
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pierre Bensusan
$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Over the Rhine
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Clownvis Presley
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!