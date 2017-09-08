 


STS9 plays a three-night run at Red Rocks.
Sound Tribe Sector 9

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 8, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

STS9 takes over Red Rocks for three nights this weekend while OneRepublic is at Fiddler's Green for a a two-night stand. Legendary Los Angeles punk band X is at the Summit Music Hall on Saturday as part of its fortieth-anniversary tour, former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre is at Swallow Hill, and Seu Jorge's The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute is in Boulder tonight and in Denver tomorrow. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

OneRepublic (also September 9)
$25-$145, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

STS9 (also September 9  and 10)
$49.75, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Epica
$26, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute
$35-$53 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Bonobo
$27.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tiger Army
$27.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Rave of Thrones: Kristian Nairn
$10-$20, 9 p.m., The Church

Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip (also September 9)
$25-$30,  9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Too Many Zooz
$19.95-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dale Watson
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Brewer & Shipley
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute
$50.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

X
$27-$99, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Jonny Lang
$32.50-$37.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

D.R.I.
$17.50-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Grieves (also September 10)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Exodus
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Martin Barre
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Jonny Lang
$40-$50, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Jay Som
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Spawnbreezie
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pierre Bensusan
$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Over the Rhine
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Clownvis Presley
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

