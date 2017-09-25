The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week at Red Rocks, with Sturgill Simpson there tonight, Gorillaz tomorrow and Fleet Foxes on Wednesday, while Scorpions headline 1STBANK Center, with Megadeth opening. Adam Ant brings his Anthems Tour to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, Glass Animals are at the Ogden Theatre, and Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters is at the Soiled Dove. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Sturgill Simpson
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Scorpions
$36.50-$129.50, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Glass Animals
$50.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Andy Mineo
$20-$25, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Insane Clown Posse
$32/$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tank and the Bangas
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Gorillaz
$54.50-$60.75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Adam Ant
$29.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Metal Alliance Tour
$25-$30, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Post Malone
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Boyce Avenue
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Black Uhuru
$20, 6 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Quinn XCII
$14.99-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Gabrielle Aplin
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
James Blood Ulmer (also September 27)
$17-$37, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Black Joe Lewis
$15.75-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Fleet Foxes
$47.50-$53, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Anthony Green
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Company of Thieves
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Hundred Waters
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Torche
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
5th Annual Real Rock Star Awards
$15 and up, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Dark Star Orchestra (also September 29 and 30)
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Black Violin
$22-$32, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Space Yacht Denver
$5-$10, 9 p.m., The Church
Jerry Joseph
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Loboda
$65, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Mark Kozelek
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Holy Fuck
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
