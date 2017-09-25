 


Gorillaz comes to Red Rocks on Tuesday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 25, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

It's a busy week at Red Rocks, with Sturgill Simpson there tonight, Gorillaz tomorrow and Fleet Foxes on Wednesday, while Scorpions headline 1STBANK Center, with Megadeth opening. Adam Ant brings his Anthems Tour to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, Glass Animals are at the Ogden Theatre, and Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters is at the Soiled Dove. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Sturgill Simpson
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Scorpions
$36.50-$129.50, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Glass Animals
$50.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Andy Mineo
$20-$25, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Insane Clown Posse
$32/$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tank and the Bangas
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER  26

Gorillaz
$54.50-$60.75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Adam Ant
$29.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Metal Alliance Tour
$25-$30, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Post Malone
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Boyce Avenue
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Black Uhuru
$20, 6 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Quinn XCII
$14.99-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Gabrielle Aplin
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

James Blood Ulmer (also September 27)
$17-$37, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Black Joe Lewis
$15.75-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Fleet Foxes
$47.50-$53, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Anthony Green
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Company of Thieves
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Hundred Waters
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Torche
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER  28

5th Annual Real Rock Star Awards
$15 and up, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Dark Star Orchestra (also September 29 and 30)
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Black Violin
$22-$32, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Space Yacht Denver
$5-$10, 9 p.m., The Church

Jerry Joseph
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Loboda
$65, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Mark Kozelek
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Holy Fuck
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

