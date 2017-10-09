 


Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 9, 2017 | 6:00am
Touring in support its third album, I See You, the xx headlines 1STBANK Center tonight with Perfume Genius opening, while Queens of the Stone Age plays Red Rocks on Tuesday. Also on tap this weekend are Jon Bellion at 1STBANK Center, Vance Joy at the Gothic Theatre and Billy Bragg at the Boulder Theater. Finally, the SF Trio celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

The xx
$50.94-$56, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Cafe Tacvba
$39.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Less Than Jake
$20, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

JR JR
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Queens of the Stone Age
$46.50-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jon Bellion
$29.75-$42.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

The Script
$35.50-$44.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Krewella
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Amine
$20-$89, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Vance Joy
$42.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

The Early November
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Touche Amore
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ought
$12.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

BADBADNOTGOOD
$25-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Misterwives
$30, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater

The Church
$27.75-$33.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

GZA
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

MewithoutYou
$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Mercury Tree
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Alison Krauss and David Gray
$49.95-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Campfire Caravan
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Billy Bragg
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Battalion of Saints
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

John Mark McMillan
$23-$43, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SF String Trio
$15-$30, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

