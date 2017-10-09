The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Touring in support its third album, I See You, the xx headlines 1STBANK Center tonight with Perfume Genius opening, while Queens of the Stone Age plays Red Rocks on Tuesday. Also on tap this weekend are Jon Bellion at 1STBANK Center, Vance Joy at the Gothic Theatre and Billy Bragg at the Boulder Theater. Finally, the SF Trio celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
The xx
$50.94-$56, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Cafe Tacvba
$39.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Less Than Jake
$20, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
JR JR
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
Queens of the Stone Age
$46.50-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jon Bellion
$29.75-$42.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
The Script
$35.50-$44.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Krewella
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Amine
$20-$89, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Vance Joy
$42.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
The Early November
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Touche Amore
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ought
$12.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
BADBADNOTGOOD
$25-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Misterwives
$30, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater
The Church
$27.75-$33.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
GZA
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
MewithoutYou
$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Mercury Tree
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
Alison Krauss and David Gray
$49.95-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Campfire Caravan
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Billy Bragg
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Battalion of Saints
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
John Mark McMillan
$23-$43, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SF String Trio
$15-$30, 6 p.m., Dazzle
