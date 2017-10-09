The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Touring in support its third album, I See You, the xx headlines 1STBANK Center tonight with Perfume Genius opening, while Queens of the Stone Age plays Red Rocks on Tuesday. Also on tap this weekend are Jon Bellion at 1STBANK Center, Vance Joy at the Gothic Theatre and Billy Bragg at the Boulder Theater. Finally, the SF Trio celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.