The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Yawpers celebrate the release of their superb new album, Boy in a Well, on Saturday at the Oriental Theater, while Tracksuit Wedding also ushers in its new disc, Now or Never, on Friday at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Also on tap this weekend are Jason Aldean at the Pepsi Center, Lotus at both the Ogden Theatre and Red Rocks, the Mountain Goats at the Gothic and Stiff Little Fingers at the Marquis. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Jason Aldean
$40.25-$80.25, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center
Banks
$32.50, 2 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Ott & the All Seeing I
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lotus
$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cherry Glazerr
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Carbon Leaf
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Blind Boys of Alabama
$33-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
LaRissa Vienna and the Strange
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tracksuit Wedding
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Lotus
$39.75-$80, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Steve Winwood
$49.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Delbert McClinton
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Beth Hart
$27.50-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
The Mountain Goats
$26, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Yawpers
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Martin Barre
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Corky Siegel
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Stiff Little Fingers
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Revolución Latina: Baracutanga and Mono Verde Collective
$10-15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Tops
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
The California Honeydrops
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Morgan Heritage
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Haken
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Derailers
$13-$16, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!