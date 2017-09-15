The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Yawpers celebrate the release of their superb new album, Boy in a Well, on Saturday at the Oriental Theater, while Tracksuit Wedding also ushers in its new disc, Now or Never, on Friday at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Also on tap this weekend are Jason Aldean at the Pepsi Center, Lotus at both the Ogden Theatre and Red Rocks, the Mountain Goats at the Gothic and Stiff Little Fingers at the Marquis. See our full picks below.