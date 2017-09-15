 


The YawpersEXPAND
The Yawpers
George Blosser

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 15, 2017 | 5:36am
AA

The Yawpers celebrate the release of their superb new album, Boy in a Well, on Saturday at the Oriental Theater, while Tracksuit Wedding also ushers in its new disc, Now or Never, on Friday at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Also on tap this weekend are Jason Aldean at the Pepsi Center, Lotus at both the Ogden Theatre and Red Rocks, the Mountain Goats at the Gothic and Stiff Little Fingers at the Marquis. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Jason Aldean
$40.25-$80.25, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center

Banks
$32.50, 2 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Ott & the All Seeing I
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lotus
$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cherry Glazerr
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Carbon Leaf
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Blind Boys of Alabama
$33-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

LaRissa Vienna and the Strange
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tracksuit Wedding
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Lotus
$39.75-$80, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Steve Winwood
$49.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Delbert McClinton
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Beth Hart
$27.50-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

The Mountain Goats
$26, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Yawpers
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Martin Barre
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Corky Siegel
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Stiff Little Fingers
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Revolución Latina: Baracutanga and Mono Verde Collective
$10-15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Tops
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The California Honeydrops
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Morgan Heritage
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Haken
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Derailers
$13-$16, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

