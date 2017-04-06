Violent Femmes, Scorpions and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Violent Femmes Varuni Kulasekera

Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen team up for a summer co-headlining tour that stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets ($39.75-$45) go on sale on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

Scorpions headline the 1STBANK Center on Monday, September 25, with Megadeth opening. Tickets ($36.50 - $129.50) go on sale on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

The Newman Center for the Performing Arts just announced its 2017/18 season, which includes jazz acts like Terence Blanchard, Gregory Porter and Tierney Sutton as well as Mavis Staples, Black Violin and Windham Hill: Winter Solstice, which features Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbie and Alex de Grassi. Season-ticket packages are available for purchase now while “Pick Your Own” packages and single tickets go on sale later this summer.

AGGIE THEATRE

Lil Uzi Vert: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $35/$40.

Skinned: With Last Word, We Are William, Burdens of Truth, Infinite Conscious, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

The Swashbuckling Doctors: With 12 Cents For Marvin and the Couch Bombs, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $10/$12.



THE BLACK SHEEP

All Hail the Yeti: With Invidia, Broken Rail, Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Born Guilty: With Frontside, Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Icon for Hire: With Assuming We Survive, Fri., May 5, 6 p.m., $13-$15.

Phora: Sun., July 9, 7 p.m., $16-$96.

Redlands: With Valienta, Ides of Mae, ghostRADIO, VYNYL, Thu., June 15, 6 p.m., $8-$10.

Shawn James & the Shapeshifters: Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Freddie Gibbs: Sun., June 25, 9 p.m., $22/$30.



BOULDER THEATER

Bruce Cockburn: Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $34.50-$39.50.

Circles Around the Sun: Fri., June 9, 11 p.m., $20/$25.

Poptone: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $20/$25.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti: Feat. Dave Watts (The Motet), Amayo (Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra) and members of Euforquestra and Atomga, Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

BARE: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Dan the Automator and QBert: With the Party People, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

The Hive: OmegaMode with Crowell b2b Codd Dubbz, Joof b2b Morf, UVS Gang, Art, Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

New Orleans Suspects: Sat., June 24, 11 p.m., $15/$20.



DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

Bela Fleck & the Flecktones and the Chick Corea Elektric Band: Tue., Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., $80-$85.

Buddy Guy: Fri., July 21, 6:30 p.m., $70-$75.

Dwight Yoakam: Thu., Aug. 3, 6:30 p.m., $77-$82

Gipsy Kings: Wed., Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., $81-$86.

Herbie Hancock: Mon., Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m., $82-$87.

José González: With Darlingside, Thu., Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., $59-$64.

Lucero: Sun., Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m., $57-$62.

Mary Chapin Carpenter: With special guest Sarah Jarosz, Wed., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $62-$67.

The Mavericks: Fri., July 28, 6:30 p.m., $60-$65.

Natalie Merchant: 3 Decades of Song: Wed., July 12, 6:30 p.m., $74-$79.

Punch Brothers: Tue., June 13, 6:30 p.m., $64-$69.

Randy Newman: Mon., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., $69-$74.

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins: With Numa Edema, Tue., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., $70-$75.

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band: Thu., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $75-$80.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Lifehouse and Switchfoot: Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $35-$38.

Russ: Mon., June 26, 7 p.m., $29.75-$33.

Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen: Wed., July 26, 7 p.m., $39.75-$45.



1STBANK CENTER

Hans Zimmer: Featuring Zimmer's film scores to Gladiator, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean, and re-imagined versions of The Dark Night Trilogy and Inception with special guests from the rock and pop world, Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $59-$149.50.

Scorpions: With Megadeth, Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $36.50-$129.50.



FOX THEATRE

Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti: Featuring Duke Amayo from Antibalas and members of the Motet, Euforquestra and Atomga, Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $15.



GLOBE HALL

Rastasaurus: With Project 432, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $8-$10.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Birch Street: Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $12.

Poptone: Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.

The Sword: With Big Jesus, Sat., July 29, 8:30 p.m., $24.50.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Free Throw: With Homesafe, Heart Attack Man, Fri., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.

Nym: Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

The Sounds of Twist & Shout: With Green Druid, Linden Jackson (of One Flew West), The Trip, Extra Kool, Specific Ocean, TF Marz, Thu., May 18, 8:30 p.m., $5-$10.



LEVITT PAVILION

Gaby Moreno: Thu., Aug. 24, 6 p.m., free.

John Fullbright: Fri., Aug. 4, 6 p.m., free.

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club: Thu., July 20, 6 p.m., free.

The Stone Foxes: Sun., July 23, 6 p.m., free.

The Suffers: Thu., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., free.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Black Marble: Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

The Midnight Club: With Valienta, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $8-$12.

Pennysick: With the Vanilla Milkshakes, State Drugs, Weinercat, Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Quintron and Miss Pussycat: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Scarves: With Simulators, Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Sonic Geometry: With Drumanji, Sat., May 20, 11 p.m., $8-$10.



MARQUIS THEATER



Flaw: With Righteous Vendetta, Thousand Frames, Tue., May 16, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Lazer and Levi: With Evan Holms and the Reckless Ones, One Way Ride, Wed., May 24, 7 p.m., $10.

SayWeCanFly: Wed., June 14, 7 p.m., $15-$25.

Wednesday 13: With Once Human, Sun., June 18, 7 p.m., $15



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Big News: With Madaline, Tue., May 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Guitar Wolf: Wed., July 5, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Shawn James & the Shapeshifters: Wed., May 31, 7 p.m., $12-$15.



NEWMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Antonio Sanchez: Birdman Live: Thu., Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Black Violin: Thu., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Gregory Porter: Sat., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The King’s Singers: Sun., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Mavis Staples: Fri., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

A New World: Intimate Music From Final Fantasy: Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Pedrito Martinez Group: Wed., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sarah Chang: Sun., May 13, 7:30 p.m.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Thu., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective: Thu., May 3, 7:30 p.m.

The Tierney Sutton Band: Thu., Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Wild Up: Fri., April 27, 7:30 p.m.

Windham Hill – Winter Solstice: Featuring Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbie and Alex de Grassi, Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Welcome to Night Vale: With Jason Webley, Sun., July 16, 7 p.m., $30.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Above & Beyond: With Seven Lions, Thu., Sept. 14, 6 p.m., $39.95-$60.

AFI and Circa Survive: Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $37.50.

Blues Traveler: With Rusted Root, Spin Doctors and the Samples, Tue., July 4, 5 p.m., $39.95/$45.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Ride: Wed., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $28-$30.

X: Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $27-$99.

