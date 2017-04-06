Violent Femmes, Scorpions and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Violent Femmes
Varuni Kulasekera
Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen team up for a summer co-headlining tour that stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets ($39.75-$45) go on sale on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.
Scorpions headline the 1STBANK Center on Monday, September 25, with Megadeth opening. Tickets ($36.50 - $129.50) go on sale on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.
The Newman Center for the Performing Arts just announced its 2017/18 season, which includes jazz acts like Terence Blanchard, Gregory Porter and Tierney Sutton as well as Mavis Staples, Black Violin and Windham Hill: Winter Solstice, which features Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbie and Alex de Grassi. Season-ticket packages are available for purchase now while “Pick Your Own” packages and single tickets go on sale later this summer.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Lil Uzi Vert: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $35/$40.
Skinned: With Last Word, We Are William, Burdens of Truth, Infinite Conscious, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Swashbuckling Doctors: With 12 Cents For Marvin and the Couch Bombs, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
All Hail the Yeti: With Invidia, Broken Rail, Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Born Guilty: With Frontside, Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Icon for Hire: With Assuming We Survive, Fri., May 5, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Phora: Sun., July 9, 7 p.m., $16-$96.
Redlands: With Valienta, Ides of Mae, ghostRADIO, VYNYL, Thu., June 15, 6 p.m., $8-$10.
Shawn James & the Shapeshifters: Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Freddie Gibbs: Sun., June 25, 9 p.m., $22/$30.
Bruce Cockburn: Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $34.50-$39.50.
Circles Around the Sun: Fri., June 9, 11 p.m., $20/$25.
Poptone: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti: Feat. Dave Watts (The Motet), Amayo (Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra) and members of Euforquestra and Atomga, Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
BARE: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Dan the Automator and QBert: With the Party People, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
The Hive: OmegaMode with Crowell b2b Codd Dubbz, Joof b2b Morf, UVS Gang, Art, Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
New Orleans Suspects: Sat., June 24, 11 p.m., $15/$20.
Bela Fleck & the Flecktones and the Chick Corea Elektric Band: Tue., Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., $80-$85.
Buddy Guy: Fri., July 21, 6:30 p.m., $70-$75.
Dwight Yoakam: Thu., Aug. 3, 6:30 p.m., $77-$82
Gipsy Kings: Wed., Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., $81-$86.
Herbie Hancock: Mon., Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m., $82-$87.
José González: With Darlingside, Thu., Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., $59-$64.
Lucero: Sun., Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m., $57-$62.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: With special guest Sarah Jarosz, Wed., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $62-$67.
The Mavericks: Fri., July 28, 6:30 p.m., $60-$65.
Natalie Merchant: 3 Decades of Song: Wed., July 12, 6:30 p.m., $74-$79.
Punch Brothers: Tue., June 13, 6:30 p.m., $64-$69.
Randy Newman: Mon., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., $69-$74.
Stephen Stills & Judy Collins: With Numa Edema, Tue., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., $70-$75.
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band: Thu., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $75-$80.
Lifehouse and Switchfoot: Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $35-$38.
Russ: Mon., June 26, 7 p.m., $29.75-$33.
Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen: Wed., July 26, 7 p.m., $39.75-$45.
Hans Zimmer: Featuring Zimmer's film scores to Gladiator, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean, and re-imagined versions of The Dark Night Trilogy and Inception with special guests from the rock and pop world, Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $59-$149.50.
Scorpions: With Megadeth, Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $36.50-$129.50.
Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti: Featuring Duke Amayo from Antibalas and members of the Motet, Euforquestra and Atomga, Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $15.
Rastasaurus: With Project 432, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Birch Street: Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $12.
Poptone: Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.
The Sword: With Big Jesus, Sat., July 29, 8:30 p.m., $24.50.
Free Throw: With Homesafe, Heart Attack Man, Fri., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Nym: Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Sounds of Twist & Shout: With Green Druid, Linden Jackson (of One Flew West), The Trip, Extra Kool, Specific Ocean, TF Marz, Thu., May 18, 8:30 p.m., $5-$10.
Gaby Moreno: Thu., Aug. 24, 6 p.m., free.
John Fullbright: Fri., Aug. 4, 6 p.m., free.
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club: Thu., July 20, 6 p.m., free.
The Stone Foxes: Sun., July 23, 6 p.m., free.
The Suffers: Thu., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., free.
Black Marble: Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
The Midnight Club: With Valienta, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $8-$12.
Pennysick: With the Vanilla Milkshakes, State Drugs, Weinercat, Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Quintron and Miss Pussycat: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Scarves: With Simulators, Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Sonic Geometry: With Drumanji, Sat., May 20, 11 p.m., $8-$10.
Flaw: With Righteous Vendetta, Thousand Frames, Tue., May 16, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Lazer and Levi: With Evan Holms and the Reckless Ones, One Way Ride, Wed., May 24, 7 p.m., $10.
SayWeCanFly: Wed., June 14, 7 p.m., $15-$25.
Wednesday 13: With Once Human, Sun., June 18, 7 p.m., $15
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Big News: With Madaline, Tue., May 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Guitar Wolf: Wed., July 5, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Shawn James & the Shapeshifters: Wed., May 31, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
NEWMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Antonio Sanchez: Birdman Live: Thu., Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Black Violin: Thu., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Gregory Porter: Sat., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Singers: Sun., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Mavis Staples: Fri., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.
A New World: Intimate Music From Final Fantasy: Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
The Pedrito Martinez Group: Wed., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Sarah Chang: Sun., May 13, 7:30 p.m.
Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Thu., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective: Thu., May 3, 7:30 p.m.
The Tierney Sutton Band: Thu., Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Wild Up: Fri., April 27, 7:30 p.m.
Windham Hill – Winter Solstice: Featuring Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbie and Alex de Grassi, Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Welcome to Night Vale: With Jason Webley, Sun., July 16, 7 p.m., $30.
Above & Beyond: With Seven Lions, Thu., Sept. 14, 6 p.m., $39.95-$60.
AFI and Circa Survive: Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $37.50.
Blues Traveler: With Rusted Root, Spin Doctors and the Samples, Tue., July 4, 5 p.m., $39.95/$45.
Ride: Wed., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $28-$30.
X: Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $27-$99.
Related Events
-
Tue., Jul. 4, 5:00pmTickets Blues Traveler
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Mon., Sep. 25, 8:00pmTickets Scorpions
1STBANK Center, Broomfield, CO
-
Wed., Jul. 26, 7:00pm
Related Locations
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020
2344 E. Iliff Ave.
Denver, CO 80208
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Gii Astorga Band with: Igaus Davis, Growlin' Hound, Clayton Wyatt
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 8:00pm
- Chingo Bling
- Shatterproof
-
DPO: "Prost!"
powered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!