Halsey is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday.EXPAND
Mathew Tucciarone

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | October 27, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Halsey stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour with PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX. Russ headlines Red Rocks on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes the 106.7 KBPI Saints & Sinners Halloween Ball, which features Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage and Shaman's Harvest. William Patrick Corgan plays a solo show at the Boulder Theater. Also, Temple Nightclub celebrates its grand opening with Blasterjaxx tonight. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Shpongle
$25-$34.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Infamous Stringdusters (also October 28)
$33.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Nothing More
$20-$125, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Blind Melon
$28-$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Papadosio (also October 28)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

Blasterjaxx
$20, 10 p.m., Temple Nightclub

Chelsea Wolfe
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Brujeria
$14.99-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sammy J and Anuhea
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Russ
$49.50-$85, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

106.7 KBPI Saints & Sinners Halloween Ball
$39.50-$55, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

103.5 The Fox's Halloween Hair-Ball
$29.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Maine
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

DMX
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Deer Tick
$27.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Lee "Scratch" Perry & Subatomic Sound System
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Tom "Bones" Malone
$15-$25, 6;30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Cults
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

3rd Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball
$15-$70, 9 p.m., Nocturne

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Halsey
$29.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Ministry and Death Grips
$36.50-$40, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
$25-$60, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

HIM
$45-$48, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

William Patrick Corgan
$55-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Deer Tick & Garland Jeffreys
$25, 9 p.m., eTown Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

