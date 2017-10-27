The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Halsey stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour with PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX. Russ headlines Red Rocks on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes the 106.7 KBPI Saints & Sinners Halloween Ball, which features Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage and Shaman's Harvest. William Patrick Corgan plays a solo show at the Boulder Theater. Also, Temple Nightclub celebrates its grand opening with Blasterjaxx tonight. See our full picks below.

Related Stories Smashing Pumpkins' William Patrick Corgan Lost His Mind and Went Solo