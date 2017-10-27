The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Halsey stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour with PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX. Russ headlines Red Rocks on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes the 106.7 KBPI Saints & Sinners Halloween Ball, which features Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage and Shaman's Harvest. William Patrick Corgan plays a solo show at the Boulder Theater. Also, Temple Nightclub celebrates its grand opening with Blasterjaxx tonight. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
Shpongle
$25-$34.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Infamous Stringdusters (also October 28)
$33.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Nothing More
$20-$125, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Blind Melon
$28-$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Papadosio (also October 28)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater
Blasterjaxx
$20, 10 p.m., Temple Nightclub
Chelsea Wolfe
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Brujeria
$14.99-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sammy J and Anuhea
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
Russ
$49.50-$85, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
106.7 KBPI Saints & Sinners Halloween Ball
$39.50-$55, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
103.5 The Fox's Halloween Hair-Ball
$29.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Maine
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
DMX
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Deer Tick
$27.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Lee "Scratch" Perry & Subatomic Sound System
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Tom "Bones" Malone
$15-$25, 6;30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Cults
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
3rd Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball
$15-$70, 9 p.m., Nocturne
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29
Halsey
$29.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Ministry and Death Grips
$36.50-$40, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
$25-$60, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
HIM
$45-$48, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
William Patrick Corgan
$55-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Deer Tick & Garland Jeffreys
$25, 9 p.m., eTown Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!