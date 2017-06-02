Twelve Best EDM Nights in Denver in June

There's no excuse to skip the party this June. Miles Chrisinger

We may be weeks away from summer, but concert season is in full swing, the clubs are getting hotter, and Denver's EDM scene is exploding. This month, look to these nights to dance in the summer with some of the best the electronic-music world has to offer.

EXPAND Borgore and fans at the Ogden Theatre. Borgore

Foam Wonderland: Climax Tour

Borgore and Party Favor

Saturday, June 3

National Western Complex

Known for having more butts than an ashtray at his shows, Borgore will headline Foam Wonderland at the National Western Complex, where the crowd will party in suds. Soap will surely be in order. Borgore is known for captioning his Instagram pics with choice phrases like "The face ur dick makes when u put on a condom" and writing lyrics for his face-melting dubstep like "Good head is the only way to fix my anxiety."

Destructo Destructo Facebook

Destructo

Saturday, June 3

Beta Nightclub

Bass drops used to be Destructo's bread and butter; however, the dubstep DJ has started producing slightly calmer tracks. On his newest album, he showcases hot rappers including Pusha T, ILoveMakonnen, E-40, Too $hort and Ty Dolla $ign. Look for Destructo to mix hip-hop and electronic music in his Saturday night set.

Samantha Vogol sings to the beats of Marian Hill. Marian Hill Facebook

Marian Hill

Saturday, June 3

Ogden Theatre

Marian Hill was one of the biggest breakout groups of 2016. The band spent a few years supporting artists and playing early slots at music festivals across the country. But since the outfit's smash hit "Down" was included in an Apple commercial, the act has stepped into the limelight. Marian Hill chops and loops vocal samples to build beats that are paired with Samantha Vogol's singing and sax playing to create an intoxicating blend of fresh dance music.

Miike Snow Westword

Miike Snow

Tuesday, June 6

Black Sheep

After a three-year absence from touring and recording, Miike Snow is back with new material. While the group mostly produces electronic recordings, Miike Snow disdains using laptops during live sets. Instead, the act plays as a conventional band that includes a Swedish-constructed instrument dubbed "T=the Blob." Miike Snow will play the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs the night before it opens for Phoenix at Red Rocks (Wednesday,June 7).

Noisia Noisia Facebook

Bass Rising

Noisia & Dubloadz

Thursday, June 8

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Two bass-strong acts from different genres bring heavy music to Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. The Dutch trio Noisia, which mostly plays drum-and-bass, works across electronic genres and with multiple labels. The group will be joined by Dubloadz, which produces head-pounding dubstep with bass elements.

The Crystal Method The Crystal Method Facebook

The Crystal Method

Saturday, June 10

Beta Nightclub

The Crystal Method has always been America's answer to the big-beat movement. The act's essential ’90s breaks paired with short vocal samples have been used in commercials, movies and video games for two decades. Give "Name of the Game" a listen, then head over to Beta, because the Crystal Method is callin' all freaks now.

Read on for more of Denver's best EDM nights.

