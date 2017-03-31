Nine Best Electronic-Music and Club Events in April 2017

Did you miss the Ultra Music Festival in March? Fear not. April is looking to be a great month for electronic music in Denver. George Martinez

March was a great month for electronic-music events. Denverites had the chance to check out trance-master Paul Oakenfold as he rocked generations of ravers at Beta Nightclub, the Black Box hosted a stellar lineup of women artists for International Women's Day, and Excision brought two crazy nights of visuals and lasers to the 1STBANK Center.

If you missed these excellent shows, fear not, because April is rife with potential to see some awesome DJs. Many of these events are centered around Denver's favorite cultural holiday, 420. So earmark your calendars, find your favorite pair of trainers and dance all night long.

We promise Big Wild has a face. Miles Chrisinger

1. Big Wild

Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2

Gothic Theatre

Big Wild has a creative, unconventional approach to electronic music, using analog instruments to create soundscapes drawing from hip-hop and electronic influences. Unfortunately, the party has sold out, so if you're looking to catch Big Wild's first show since Decadence, you will have to find, ahem, alternative methods of getting through those doors.

Thomas Jack, the epitome of chill. This Song is Sick

2. Thomas Jack

Friday, April 7

Church Nightclub

The often linen-clad Aussie DJ Thomas Jack will stop by the Church for a chill set. After breakout success, Thomas Jack has been a leader in the tropical-house subgenre. So relax and start summer early with one of Australia's hottest DJs.

3. Clean Bandit

Monday, April 10

Gothic Theatre

If you want innocent popular hits to dance to but want to shy away from button-mashing DJs, then make your way to Clean Bandit's show. The British electronic group has collaborated with many artists, including Sean Paul and Jess Glynne, as featured above in their classically inspired dance-pop hit "Rather Be." The Grammy award winner is sure to provide a fun show that infuses strings into many of its catchy songs.

4. UZ

Wednesday, April 19

Bluebird Theater

UZ will be performing 420 eve at the quaint Bluebird Theater. A trap DJ and producer behind a sinister gold mask, the mysterious UZ is a cult favorite for his raw sound. His collaboration with Chinese rapper Blow Fever is his latest release. The crowd will surely be wild at this show.

5. Caspa

Wednesday and Thursday, April 19 and 20

The Black Box

One of the pioneers of the original dubstep scene in England, sub.mission is putting on Caspa's two-night run at the intimate Black Box. Caspa, who at one point called Denver home, is a melodic, bass-heavy DJ who has just released a new single and video, seen above. However, if you want to see the self-proclaimed "dopest ghost," both nights have quickly sold out.

