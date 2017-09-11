Dancing in the Face of Deportation

I imagine it's hard to celebrate, to dance, when you're about to be kicked out of the country you're living in, where your family is, where your friends are.

Holing up and cowering would be understandable. So would giving up and wallowing in despair. Having a party – that's harder for me to imagine.

But on Sunday, September 10, children were dancing. Old folks were dancing. Parents were dancing. Undocumented immigrants, their friends and family, their supporters were dancing. And not just to one type of music, but to many: to Latin, to punk, to ska, to hip-hop – even to moody electronic music.