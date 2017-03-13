Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos Backs Out of Denver

EXPAND Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos will not take place in Denver. Insane Clown Posse Facebook

Last year, it was widely reported that Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos would take place in Denver. Not so.

"We couldn't find a location in Colorado that would work for the Gathering," Jason Webber of Psychopathic Records e-mailed Westword on March 13. "We should be announcing a final location later this week."

When asked for an interview about why Denver's copious venues didn't work out, Webber replied: "Nah, I can't talk about it on the record right now. Even *I* don't know the full story on what's going on or what locations are being looked at."

Historically, the event has taken place throughout the Midwest. Many communities have pushed back on the festival coming to town, as juggalos, the devout followers of ICP, have been listed by the FBI as a gang, a designation they fought in court.

