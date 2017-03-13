menu

Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos Backs Out of Denver

Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos Backs Out of Denver

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:57 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos will not take place in Denver.EXPAND
Insane Clown Posse Facebook
Last year, it was widely reported that Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos would take place in Denver. Not so.

"We couldn't find a location in Colorado that would work for the Gathering," Jason Webber of Psychopathic Records e-mailed Westword on March 13. "We should be announcing a final location later this week."

When asked for an interview about why Denver's copious venues didn't work out, Webber replied: "Nah, I can't talk about it on the record right now. Even *I* don't know the full story on what's going on or what locations are being looked at."

Historically, the event has taken place throughout the Midwest. Many communities have pushed back on the festival coming to town, as juggalos, the devout followers of ICP, have been listed by the FBI as a gang, a designation they fought in court.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

