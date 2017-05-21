menu

Dazzle Closes Current Digs; Celebrates Big Move With "Week of Giving"

Flint Eastwood's Jax Anderson Wants You to Understand the Real Detroit


Dazzle Closes Current Digs; Celebrates Big Move With "Week of Giving"

Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Jon Solomon
Dazzle opens this week in the Baur's building.
Dazzle opens this week in the Baur's building.
Jon Solomon
Tonight, the jazz club Dazzle is closing its doors for the last time at 930 Lincoln Street, the venue's home for nearly two decades. It will re-open in much bigger digs at the Baur’s building at 1512 Curtis Street, later this week, and celebrate with a series of benefit shows dubbed Week of Giving. The grand opening celebration will be on June 1.

To celebrate the end of an era, on May 21, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.,, Ninth + Lincoln Orchestra, led by former Dazzle music manager Tyler Gilmore, will play two swan-song sets.

The new location, which is 18,000 square feet, includes three stages, including a new main stage, set to be built by July, along the south wall of the building. With that new stage, the venue will be able to seat around 200, more than double its current capacity.

The Baur's stage.
The Baur's stage.
Jon Solomon

The Baur’s Stage along the north wall has been widened, and Colin Bricker of Mighty Fine Productions has installed a new digital soundboard and speakers. Some stellar acts are set to play there in June, including the Brian Blade Fellowship Band, Chris Potter Quartet, Ambrose Akinmusire, Catherine Russell and James Blood Ulmer.

Rossa says he plans to reboot Dazzle’s popular Friday lunch series in June with pianist Annie Booth programming a Women in Jazz series, and in July, weekend brunches will be put back into rotation.

The main stage along the wall will be completed by July.
The main stage along the wall will be completed by July.
Jon Solomon

Here’s a rundown of Dazzle’s first week of shows at its new location:

Jam Session hosted by Paul Romaine benefiting Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts
Tuesday, May 23, 6 to 8 p.m.
Ticket proceeds from the event will go toward the advancement of the Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts youth jazz education programming. $30 general admission tickets include food tasting.

Jam Session hosted by Todd Reid, Dan Schwindt, and Jean-Luc Davis
Tuesday, May 23, 9 to 11 p.m.
Proceeds from this jam session go to support scholarships for students in the University of Colorado Denver's Music and Entertainment Industry program. For a modest additional donation, guests can also request a tune from a songbook that will be provided. $20 general admission tickets include food tasting.

Celebrating World Music, benefitting the Music Appreciation Society (MAS)
Wednesday, May 24
From 6-7 p.m., Purnell Steen & LeJazz Machine energize original takes on the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie and others.
From 7-9 p.m., Greg Tanner Harris performs soulful music from West African, highlife, kpanlogo, Afro-Cuban, Afro-Haitian, neo-soul, jazz, and Afro-funk traditions. $30 general admission tickets includes food tasting along with both performances.
10 p.m.: “Pain and Art” – Wes Watkins Ensemble.  A $20 general ticket includes food tasting.

KUVO Jazz 89.3 Benefit
Thursday, May 25
From 5:45-6:45, Ritmo Jazz Latino will bring a range of styles, rhythms, and musical influences that collectively translate into an exotic blend of music. Bring your dancing shoes.

From 7-8 p.m., Tyler Gilmore’s Candy Shop Ensemble, a future-oriented group, will combine electronic music with improvisation.

From 8-10:30 p.m., Ritmo Jazz Latino takes the stage. General admission tickets cost $89 and include food tasting. VIP tickets cost $189 per couple and include food tasting, premium seating, bottle service and a commemorative poster. And $10 entertainment-only tickets are available after 8:30 p.m.

Jon Solomon
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword and has been the Clubs Editor for the paper since 2006. He's also worked in music supervision for film and was managing editor of Color Red magazine. Solomon hopes to one day shake the hand of Tom Waits.
DazzleJazz Restaurant & Lounge
More Info
More Info

1512 Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-839-5100

www.dazzlejazz.com

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

