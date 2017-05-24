Five Places to Rock Out Memorial Day Weekend

EXPAND Kenneth Hamblin III

Memorial Day is here. It's time to dance and sing our hearts out, remembering those who have come and gone before us, who have struggled to make this world a better place. Denver has no shortage of concerts, music festivals and other events going on this long weekend. Here are seven of our favorite Memorial Day music events.

Memorial Weekend Jump Off

May 26, 8:30 p.m.

Summit Music Hall

Palomino Street, Dirty Secret and Stoic will be providing the beats at Summit Music Hall, where you can take to the floor and dance in memory of those who have passed on. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at Ticketfly.

EXPAND Buskers perform outside Union Station. Scott Lentz

Denver Union Station Summer Concert Series

May 26, 5 p.m.

Union Station

Past and present Denver collide at Union Station. This summer, the transportation hub turned shopping and dining mecca will be hosting a free summer concert series the last Friday of each month through August 25. The inaugural event showcases Blake Brown and the American Dust Choir.

Tom Murphy Eldren

Denver Day of Rock

May 27, 12 p.m.

16th Street Mall

Denver Day of Rock is a free five-stage music festival running down the 16th Street Mall that will help the group Amp the Cause support local nonprofits. The acts playing include the Austin Young Band, Barnaby Bright, Cam, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Dearling, the Dustbowl Revival, Eldren, Firekid, Heather Maloney, Hot 8 Brass Band, JD McPherson, Jeffrey James, K Phillips, Low Cut Connie, Mary Louise Lee Band, Michael Hornbuckle, Nick Waterhouse, Passafire, the Railbenders, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and more.

The party is on at the Boulder Theater. Eric Gruneisen

Osk 'N' Bold: Bolder Boulder Pre-Party

May 27, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend Bolder Boulder 10K, runners will race to the Boulder Theater to dance to the sounds of Envy Alo, Sweet Lillies, Francis & the Wolf and Boulder Sound Lab. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.

EXPAND SNAP! '90s Dance Party. Kenneth Hamblin III

SNAP! '90s Dance Party

May 27, 9 p.m.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

DJ A-L, the Soul Pros and Future Classic Music will be remembering the '90s for Memorial Day. For $10-$20, you can take a sonic time machine back to the hayday of Sir Mix-a-Lot, Madonna and the Backstreet Boys and dance the night away. Tickets start at $10.

