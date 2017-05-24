menu

Five Places to Rock Out Memorial Day Weekend

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Five Places to Rock Out Memorial Day Weekend
Kenneth Hamblin III
A A

Memorial Day is here. It's time to dance and sing our hearts out, remembering those who have come and gone before us, who have struggled to make this world a better place. Denver has no shortage of concerts, music festivals and other events going on this long weekend. Here are seven of our favorite Memorial Day music events.

Memorial Weekend Jump Off
May 26, 8:30 p.m.
Summit Music Hall
Palomino Street, Dirty Secret and Stoic will be providing the beats at Summit Music Hall, where you can take to the floor and dance in memory of those who have passed on. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at Ticketfly.

Buskers perform outside Union Station.EXPAND
Buskers perform outside Union Station.
Scott Lentz

Denver Union Station Summer Concert Series
May 26, 5 p.m.
Union Station
Past and present Denver collide at Union Station. This summer, the transportation hub turned shopping and dining mecca will be hosting a free summer concert series the last Friday of each month through August 25. The inaugural event showcases Blake Brown and the American Dust Choir.

Tom Murphy
Tom Murphy
Eldren

Denver Day of Rock
May 27, 12 p.m.
16th Street Mall
Denver Day of Rock is a free five-stage music festival running down the 16th Street Mall that will help the group Amp the Cause support local nonprofits. The acts playing include the Austin Young Band, Barnaby Bright, Cam, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Dearling, the Dustbowl Revival, Eldren, Firekid, Heather Maloney, Hot 8 Brass Band, JD McPherson, Jeffrey James, K Phillips, Low Cut Connie, Mary Louise Lee Band, Michael Hornbuckle, Nick Waterhouse, Passafire, the Railbenders, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and more.

The party is on at the Boulder Theater.
The party is on at the Boulder Theater.
Eric Gruneisen

Osk 'N' Bold: Bolder Boulder Pre-Party
May 27, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater
Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend Bolder Boulder 10K, runners will race to the Boulder Theater to dance to the sounds of Envy Alo, Sweet Lillies, Francis & the Wolf and Boulder Sound Lab. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.

SNAP! '90s Dance Party.EXPAND
SNAP! '90s Dance Party.
Kenneth Hamblin III

SNAP! '90s Dance Party
May 27, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
DJ A-L, the Soul Pros and Future Classic Music will be remembering the '90s for Memorial Day. For $10-$20, you can take a sonic time machine back to the hayday of Sir Mix-a-Lot, Madonna and the Backstreet Boys and dance the night away. Tickets start at $10.

For more events, check out the Westword calendar.

