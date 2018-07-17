Metal Band Hail Satan Has a Message for Nazis: "I Will Eat You"

Nazis, beware. The goofballs in Hail Satan have a message for you and your bigoted ilk: “I will eat you!”

Cannibalizing white supremacists is the subject of the Denver metal band’s latest music video, based on the third song off the act's new EP, Rad Metal.

The video mixes images of the band rocking out in the great outdoors with cooking footage and shots of white nationalists hanging by their hands as the bandmates gut them. Their entrails are tossed into a bucket that reads “Nazi Scum (Food.)” By the end of the video, Hail Satan has cooked and gorged on the bigots, and the musicians are sitting around a kitchen table, nearly comatose, in front of a poster that reads, “And justice for all.”

The video was produced by McJeff and drummer Spencer Lee. (Incidentally, years ago, Lee was my student at the Colorado Film School.)