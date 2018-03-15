Denver Music Lovers' Guide to Saint Patrick's Day Events

Saint Patrick's Day is upon us again, which means a lot of drinking for some, while others will party in other, greener ways. Here's our guide to celebrations with Celtic music and Irish dance, as well as some concerts to get you in the Saint Pat's spirit.

Fadó Irish Pub and Howl at the Moon Present St. Patrick’s Day 2018 Outdoor Fest

Saturday, March 17

Although Fado closed last year, the folks behind the Irish pub have teamed up with Howl at the Moon to put on an all-day outdoor festival with live bands and outdoor bars flowing with Guinness and Irish whiskey all day. For nearly two decades, this has been one of the biggest parties in downtown. Three food trucks will be on site. Tickets start at $20.

Lineup:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: iPod

12 to 1 p.m.: Dancers

2 to 4 p.m.: The Clancy's

4 to 6 p.m.: Wild Mountain

6 to 8 p.m.: Howl at the Moon

8 to 10 p.m.: Big Paddy