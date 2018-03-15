Denver Music Lovers' Guide to Saint Patrick's Day Events

Saint Patrick's Day is upon us again, which means a lot of drinking for some, while others will party in other, greener ways. Here's our guide to celebrations with Celtic music and Irish dance, as well as some concerts to get you in the Saint Pat's spirit.
Fadó Irish Pub and Howl at the Moon Present St. Patrick’s Day 2018 Outdoor Fest
Saturday, March 17
Although Fado closed last year, the folks behind the Irish pub have teamed up with Howl at the Moon to put on an all-day outdoor festival with live bands and outdoor bars flowing with Guinness and Irish whiskey all day. For nearly two decades, this has been one of the biggest parties in downtown. Three food trucks will be on site. Tickets start at $20.
Lineup:
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: iPod
12 to 1 p.m.: Dancers
2 to 4 p.m.: The Clancy's
4 to 6 p.m.: Wild Mountain
6 to 8 p.m.: Howl at the Moon
8 to 10 p.m.: Big Paddy
Capitol Hill Hooley at the Irish Snug
Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17
Featuring Irish music and dancers, the Hooley has long been a signature event at this Irish pub.
The full lineup:
Friday, March 16:
5 p.m.: Wicked Sheehogues
6 p.m.: Irish Stepdancing with Connolly School of Dance
6:30 p.m.: Paddy's Daredevils
6:45 p.m.: Irish Stepdancing with Connolly School of Dance
7:00 p.m.: Paddy's Daredevils
7:30 p.m: Bodha
9:15 p.m.: Chancers Hooley
Saturday, March 17:
11:30 a.m.: Irish Dancers
1:15 to 9 p.m.: Irish Stepdancing with the Reed School (Multiple performances throughout the day Main Stage, Under the Snug, In the Pub)
1:00 p.m.: Paddy's Daredevils
1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Bodha
4:15 p.m.: Magic Show and ballon twist with Stuart Hayner
4:30 p.m.: Reed School of Irish Dance
4:45 to 6:30 p.m.: The Commoners
6:30 p.m.: Denver and District Pipe Band
6:45 p.m.: Reed School of Irish Dance
7 to 9 p.m.: Chancers Hooley
8 p.m.: Ciorcal Cairde Irish Pipes and Drums
9 p.m.: Reed School of Irish Dance | Special Performance
9:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Under a Blood Red Sky
Read on for more of Denver's best Saint Patrick's Day music events.
Keggs & Eggs 2018, Blake Street Tavern
Friday, March 16
Channel 93.3 starts the big day at 7 a.m. with its 12th Annual Keggs & Eggs event. Portugal. The Man, AJR, and StéLouse are on this year's bill. The event is free (but there are space limitations, so get there early).
Sam Bush St. Patrick's Day Rager, Boulder Theater
Saturday, March 17
Ace bluegrass mandolin player Sam Bush hosts a St. Pat's party at 8 p.m. with Caribou Mountain Collective. Boulderado Hotel packages are also available. This evening costs $25 to $405.
Daybreaker BLDR: St. Paddy's Day Celebration, Fox Theatre
Saturday, March 17
Get an early start on St. Pat's and wear green and gold to Daybreaker's party, which starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $20 to $35.
The Denver Brass: "Brass, Bagpipes & Co: Off Kilt-er!," Newman Center
Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17
The Denver Brass celebrates St. Patrick's Day with pipes, dancers and brass at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $26.
St. Patrick's Day at Larimer Lounge
Saturday, March 17
The party starts at noon, and drink specials include $4 shots of Tullamore Dew, $3.50 Guinness drafts and $8 Irish Car Bombs. A special Irish step-dancing performance by the Wick School of Irish Dance takes place at 5:15 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m., P-Nuckle headlines a bash with People Corrupting People, Secret Creatures and Sun-Dried Nanners opening.
The Lituation, St. Patrick's Special Edition, hi-dive
Saturday, March 17
The Lituation folks are throwing a special St. Pat's party that's free and starts at 9 p.m.
