Erica Brown Fell and Flashed the Crowd at Her First Gig

“Somehow, I wound up on stage with a band. I remember that I was singing Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and rockin’ along in this great outfit, short skirt, with these brilliant, pointy-toed four-inch heels. At some point, I was trying to hit some amazing note, reared back, started to feel my center of gravity leave me, and went back over into the drums.
“Holy Mother of God, what a mess! Legs up, the whole nine, as I’m thinking, “Well, I’ve just flashed the whole world.”
I thought it was so insanely funny and started laughing hysterically. Everyone was worried about whether or not I was hurt, but I could not stop till everyone else started laughing, too.
“I wasn’t hurt, but it taught me a couple lessons. First, make sure you know your center of gravity when in high heels. I have never again made that mistake. Second, folks don’t mind if you’re human on stage — they really are with you and want to see you do well, but really enjoy the faux pas on stage, too.
And third, always wear some kind of spandex shorts if you’re gonna wear a really short skirt.”
Erica is currently working on a number of projects, including one near and dear to her heart: A Musical Tribute to Ms. Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, a collaboration with Julian Peterson and Robb Krysl of Wolf Den Records and Farm of Wolves recording studio in Longmont. The project is expected to come out in 2018.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
