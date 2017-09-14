Crank the Volume: Denver Library Distributes Local Music Online

Back in 2014, librarian Joan Hansen noticed the library had fewer tangible resources for musicians than ever and wanted to connect cardholders to Denver's music scene.

Taking inspiration from then-emerging streaming sites like Bandcamp and SoundCloud, she led Denver Public Library's initiative to launch Volume, a platform where local musicians can upload their albums and library patrons can stream or download local music.

“We had always tried to purchase music CDs from local bands and put them in the collection,” Hansen says. “But it was getting harder and harder to find things; bands weren’t pressing things on CD anymore.... So we thought maybe there was an opportunity for us to host some local music on our website, since we get a lot of website hits.”