Reader: Why Do Concert Venues Discriminate Against Adults?

Miles Chrisinger

Denver has incredible venues. Some have seats; others don't. Head to the Fillmore, Gothic, Ogden or Bluebird, and you'll find yourself on your feet throughout the shows. This makes sense for moshing, dancing and mixing-and-mingling, but sometimes you just want to take a load off – especially as you get older.

While venues like the Paramount Theatre, Red Rocks, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox and the 1STBANK Center do offer seating options, some concert-goers are griping that standing-only venues just aren't cutting it, essentially shutting out adult concert-goers.

Here's what one reader had to say, in a letter to a smaller standing-only venue.

After great artist concerts at the Fillmore, Gothic, Ogden and Bluebird these past few years, I'm dumbfounded as to why venues for new and original music have not evolved. I sent this to a small venue in Denver: "I'm curious about the demographic of your event attendees. There appears to be an assumption that they're all 18 to 24, can stand for long hours and drink alcohol with no food. Do you assume that all your attendees over 60 only go to the Five Tops and Led Zeppelin tribute shows and thus have no interest in new and original music, no need for tables and chairs and food that can be purchased at the show? Am I out of touch and should I just stick with venues like 1STBANK Center and bland, stultifying bands? I'm a grown-up, and I can afford to pay for better seats and amenities like food and chairs/tables. Do artists care about an adult demographic at all?"

What do you think about Denver's venues? Are they friendly enough to adults?

