Ten Local Women Musicians to See This Month

Women kicking ass — in rock, pop, blues and everything in between — is nothing new. But recently both NPR ("A New Canon") and the New York Times ("Rock's Not Dead, It's Ruled By Women") released extensive packages citing women at the center of the most exciting rock music today — and popular music of the last century. Women and non-binary musicians are all over the Denver music scene, from R&B to pop and metal, and you can give them their due — and do your music-loving ears a favor — by checking out these ten shows in September and October 2017.
Tyto Alba
Thursday, September 21
Syntax Physic Opera
In 2014, Melanie Steinway, a Boulder native who returned to Colorado after studying at the Rhode Island School of Design, started Tyto Alba. The band draws on folk and post-rock influences to create atmospheric electric-guitar-based soundscapes below Steinway's tender, moody vocals.
The Get Along
Friday, September 22
Syntax Physic Opera
Get Along is the indie dance-punk duo composed of married musicians Cara and Nicholas Yañez. The upbeat and raw "Death of a Spirit Animal" was released as a single earlier this year, and Get Along celebrates its new EP with Turvy Organ and Ghostpulse.
Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene
Friday, September 22
Nissi's, Lafayette
Veteran rocker Kerry Pastine mixes up rockabilly, roots, retro soul and a lot of attitude. Also on the bill are Eef and the Blues Express, whose powerful frontwoman is a Dutch transplant and local deli owner.
Oxeye Daisy
Friday, September 29
Lion's Lair
Oxeye Daisy describes itself as "the Cranberries on acid," and "sunshowery shoegazey tunes," but that doesn't get at the intricacy and sophistication of the dream-pop outfit's song structure or the control of Lela Roy's soul-shaking vocals. We can't wait to hear more from this young four-piece.
Hazel Miller
Friday, September 29
The Wild Game, free
Hazel Miller is a local legend of R&B and one of the hardest-working musicians in the area. Miller headlined the alternative inauguration concert in Boulder in January, saying, "Being a woman and being black in America means that you take the cards that you’re dealt and you do the best you can to draw a winning hand from the deck."
Luna Sol
Saturday, September 30
Herman's Hideaway
"High-mountain stoner" metal act Luna Sol is fronted by David Angstrom, but holding down the formidable low end (and earthy backing vocals on songs like "Death Mountain") is bassist Shannon Fahnestock.
Chloe Tang
Saturday, September 30
Marquis Theater
The Phoenix native is now based in Denver, making alternative pop both as a solo performer and with a support band. The singer-songwriter-pianist's first EP Passion//Aggression features hooky, emotional pop with echoes of Dashboard Confessional and Paramore.
Girl Scout Heroine
Thursday, October 12
Lost Lake Lounge
This new noise-core rock band is formed by veteran members of 16 Horsepower, the Blood Boilers, the Emirs and more, and they're out for blood and eardrums. Chanin Floyd, formerly of the GEDs and Spell, and once named Westword's Best Rockin' Mama, fronts the outfit with a fury. Stand in the front row if you think you can weather her hurricane-force holler.
Ivory Circle
Friday, October 13
hi-dive
Fronted by singer-songwriter Connie Hong, Ivory Circle soars with orchestral-pop anthems rooted in heart-baring songwriting. She's for fans of contemporary radio balladeers with an eye to hooks that sound like a collaboration between Vanessa Carlton and OneRepublic.
The Corner Girls
Monday, October 16
Marquis Theater
This garage-punk trio has risen quickly to the top of the punk heap, playing memorable gigs at both the Westword Music Showcase and Underground Music Showcase, and continues to snag opening slots with their heroes. Explaining the band's "pastel punk" aesthetic, drummer Madi Pietruszka says, “It’s like punk rock, but flirty. And with glitter.”
