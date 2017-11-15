"F*ck the Mold" and Embrace the Dark Side at Rise of the VLLN

From left: Carlo Ignacio, Ru Johnson, Kelci Newlin and other members of the VLLN crew host their first, weekly event, Rise of the VLLN, on November 15, at Sneekeazy.

Over Halloween weekend, artists Kelci Newlin and Carlo Ignacio opened their home for a music contest for cash, held on a homemade stage, in a backyard garage. It was part of their effort, along with some friends, to escape the monotony of the 9 to 5 schedule through all manner of creative media experiences, from music to tarot readings. Wednesday, November 15, they're bringing their concept, Rise of the VLLN aboveground and turning it into what will become a weekly event at the new Broadway spot, Sneekeazy, opening up space for more local creatives to gather, connect and do what they do best: Create.

Ru Johnson, whose one of the organizers of the event, says VLLN is an opportunity for people to celebrate their differences and indulge in the uniqueness they bring to the community. She will be reading tarot at the event, engaging her own witchy side.

“This is the home of people who are natural outcasts,” Johnson explains. “The way folks have tended to be outcasts, what ends up happening is the culture they’ve created ends up moving up into popular culture…Let’s experience something different, with different people, and let those different aspects of these dark sides we don’t pay much attention to rise.”