Snoop Dogg and Migos are playing Fiddler's Green.
Snoop Dogg and Migos are playing Fiddler's Green.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | April 20, 2018 | 6:03am
AA

This weekend, 4/20 concerts abound, including Snoop Dogg, Migos and more at Fiddler's Green tonight; the Mile High 420 Festival, which boasts live music from Lil Wayne, Lil Jon and the Original Wailers, starts at 10 a.m. today at Civic Center Park. 420 on the Block kicks off a three-day-long party at Fox Street Compound today with Break Science, Michal Menert, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and more, while Action Bronson, Washed Out, Evidence Kitchen Dwellers and others play tomorrow, and Matisyahu, Protoje and RDGLDGRN perform Sunday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Snoop Dogg and Migos
$41.75-$120, 5 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Flosstradamus
$48.75-$89.50, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Mile High 420 Festival
Free, 10 a.m., Civic Center Park

420 on the Block
$42-$175, 4 p.m., Fox Street Compound

311
$120-$215, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Front 242
$28-$75, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Method Man & Redman
$42-$75, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Cigarettes After Sex
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics
$20, 10 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Texas Hippie Coalition
$19-$250, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Split Lip Rayfield
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Zaytoven
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

Opiuo and SunSquabi
$30-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Watsky
$25-$45, Ogden Theatre

DJ Craze
$19-$22, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Mike Garson
$20-$100, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater

MC Chris
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Flobots
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Wild Child
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Jonathan Davis
$32-$35, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Michael Jackson Tribute Show
$25-$50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Official 420 on the Block Afterparty with Protoje
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

King Lil G
$20-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

