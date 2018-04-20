The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

This weekend, 4/20 concerts abound, including Snoop Dogg, Migos and more at Fiddler's Green tonight; the Mile High 420 Festival, which boasts live music from Lil Wayne, Lil Jon and the Original Wailers, starts at 10 a.m. today at Civic Center Park. 420 on the Block kicks off a three-day-long party at Fox Street Compound today with Break Science, Michal Menert, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and more, while Action Bronson, Washed Out, Evidence Kitchen Dwellers and others play tomorrow, and Matisyahu, Protoje and RDGLDGRN perform Sunday. See our full list of picks below.