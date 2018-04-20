The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

This weekend, 4/20 concerts abound, including Snoop Dogg, Migos and more at Fiddler's Green tonight; the Mile High 420 Festival, which boasts live music from Lil Wayne, Lil Jon and the Original Wailers, starts at 10 a.m. today at Civic Center Park. 420 on the Block kicks off a three-day-long party at Fox Street Compound today with Break Science, Michal Menert, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and more, while Action Bronson, Washed Out, Evidence Kitchen Dwellers and others play tomorrow, and Matisyahu, Protoje and RDGLDGRN perform Sunday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
Snoop Dogg and Migos
$41.75-$120, 5 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Flosstradamus
$48.75-$89.50, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Mile High 420 Festival
Free, 10 a.m., Civic Center Park
420 on the Block
$42-$175, 4 p.m., Fox Street Compound
311
$120-$215, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Front 242
$28-$75, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Method Man & Redman
$42-$75, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cigarettes After Sex
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics
$20, 10 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Texas Hippie Coalition
$19-$250, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Split Lip Rayfield
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Zaytoven
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
Opiuo and SunSquabi
$30-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Watsky
$25-$45, Ogden Theatre
DJ Craze
$19-$22, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Mike Garson
$20-$100, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater
MC Chris
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Flobots
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Wild Child
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
Jonathan Davis
$32-$35, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Michael Jackson Tribute Show
$25-$50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Official 420 on the Block Afterparty with Protoje
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
King Lil G
$20-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
