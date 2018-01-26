The Ten Bars With Live Music That We Can't Live Without

Booze and live music have long gone hand and hand. In this week's cover story, we poured out the fifty bars in metro Denver that we can't live without. And that got us thinking: What are the great bars around town that host live music? Here are our ten picks.

Carioca Cafe (Bar Bar)

There aren't many true dives left in Denver, as many of the greatest have been muscled out by development. But Carioca Cafe, better known as Bar Bar, is the perfect spot for people sick of sanitized bro-infested pubs and in need of cheap, stiff drinks without the attitude. Bar Bar has also been a consistent home to all stripes of experimental, noise, folk and punk music and in its own way has kept the DIY music scene alive.

El Chapultepec Westword

El Chapultepec

Long before there was Coors Field, what became LoDo and countless bars, there was El Chapultepec. Since opening more than eight decades ago, the 'Pec has seen its share of internationally known jazz luminaries while also bringing in some of the best local jazz players, like Freddy Rodriguez, who holds court on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Tony Black on Sundays.

Goosetown Tavern Westword

Goosetown Tavern

For many years, the Goosetown Tavern was just a great neighborhood hang, but when Chris Swank (who owns the Bluebird Theater across the street and Mezcal next door) bought it from the Wynkoop Group in mid-2014, he had a new stage built and a new sound and light system installed. Since then, live music has become much more of a focus, whether its rock and punk acts or DJ AKA Miggy's popular Motown Groove nights.

hi-dive Brandon Marshall

hi-dive

For more than fifteen years, the hi-dive has been a refuge from crass commercialism, big business booking, and bland bars. Cheap, stiff drinks and a revolving door of creative talent have kept the music venue ahead of the game. While Broadway and the Baker neighborhood have become a thriving entertainment zone, the hi-dive marches to the beat of its own drum, bringing in the best local bands and national acts on the cusp of hitting it big.

Lion's Lair Westword

Lion's Lair

Decades before it became the punk and rock haven it is today, the Lion's Lair was a jazz club where legends like Billie Holiday and Dexter Gordon once played. It's also got one of the oldest liquor licenses in Denver and yes, indeed, the storied bar is perfect for downing a beer or four, but you can also see local bands, and every so often big names in punk, like John Doe or Mike Watt will play multiple nights or former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra will spin records. The Lair also boasts a killer jukebox.

Opehlia's Electric Soapbox Brandon Marshall

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Ophelia's, which owner Justin Cucci calls a "gastro-brothel," took inspiration from the building's incarnations as bordello, flophouse and peep-show parlor over its hundred-year history. With its '70s swank and vintage soft-core art, Ophelia's is a cool spot for drinks and dinner, but the fact that it's got live music is an extra bonus. It brings in an assortment of live talent, but it's also hosted some big names like Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Dick Dale and George Clinton.

Westword Skylark Lounge

Skylark Lounge

With its maroon booths as well as its Western and sci-fi posters hanging around the place, the Skylark's kitsch feels decades old. This bar is an ideal spot to grab an afternoon cocktail or beer while listening to Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline or Miles Davis on the jukebox. On the weekends, the Skylark can be a rowdy joint when rockabilly, honky-tonk or indie-rock acts take over the small stage in the southwest corner.

EXPAND Hang Rounders at Syntax Physic Opera. Kenneth Hamblin III

Syntax Physic Opera

While some of the joints on this list are a bit on the dive-y side, Syntax Physic Opera is not one of them. It's a downright classy place to sip craft cocktails and eat small plates. There's usually something happening on its stage most nights, whether it's songwriter open mics on Tuesdays, jazz jams on Wednesdays or some wonderfully curated variety of local talent Thursdays through Saturdays.

streets 0f london

Streets of London Pub

Streets of London Pub has been a popular East Colfax dive among punks and Vespa riders for nearly two decades. But live music has become much more of its draw in recent years, with a steady stream of local punk and rock acts as well as national bands like U.S. Bombs, Guttermouth and a multi-night stand by Dillinger Escape Plan.

EXPAND 3 Kings Tavern Brandon Marshall

3 Kings Tavern

Calling 3 Kings Tavern a rock bar only hints at the entertainment to be found at this South Broadway mainstay. From burlesque revues, dance nights, and art shows in the basement gallery to a full calendar of shows by top-notch local talent (including a rare Slim Cessna appearance) and compelling national acts (Red Fang and High Fire among them), 3 Kings has something for everyone.