 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Action Bronson headlines the Boulder Theater and Ogden Theatre this week.
Action Bronson headlines the Boulder Theater and Ogden Theatre this week.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 13, 2017 | 5:51am
AA

Action Bronson's, who's touring in support of Blue Chips 7000, stops at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday and the Ogden Theatre on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Lil Debbie at the Marquis Theater, Children of Bodom at Summit Music Hall, Cut Copy at the Ogden Theatre and Lizzo at the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

Monday, November 13

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith
$38.50-$125, 5:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Gondwana
$25/$30, 9 p.m., La Rumba

Lil Debbie
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tuesday, November 14

Children of Bodom
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Rich Chigga
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hard Working Americans
$35, 8 p.m., FoxTheatre, Boulder

'68
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Porlolo
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious)
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Wednesday, November 15

Cut Copy
$29.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Action Bronson
$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Jackmaster
TBA, 7 p.m., Bar Standard

Thursday, November 16

Action Bronson
$37.50-$69.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Revolting Cocks
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Lizzo
$19.99-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cindy Wilson (of B-52's)
$20-$40, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration
$25-$50, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >