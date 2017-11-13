The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Action Bronson's, who's touring in support of Blue Chips 7000, stops at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday and the Ogden Theatre on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Lil Debbie at the Marquis Theater, Children of Bodom at Summit Music Hall, Cut Copy at the Ogden Theatre and Lizzo at the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
Monday, November 13
Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith
$38.50-$125, 5:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Gondwana
$25/$30, 9 p.m., La Rumba
Lil Debbie
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tuesday, November 14
Children of Bodom
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Rich Chigga
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hard Working Americans
$35, 8 p.m., FoxTheatre, Boulder
'68
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Porlolo
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious)
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Wednesday, November 15
Cut Copy
$29.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Action Bronson
$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Jackmaster
TBA, 7 p.m., Bar Standard
Thursday, November 16
Action Bronson
$37.50-$69.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Revolting Cocks
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Lizzo
$19.99-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cindy Wilson (of B-52's)
$20-$40, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration
$25-$50, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
