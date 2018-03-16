The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

While there are a lot of Saint Patrick's Day-themed events happening this weekend, there are a number of other shows around town, like Anderson East at the Gothic Theatre, Galactic and the Greyboy Allstars at the Fillmore Auditorium and the Menzingers at Summit Music Hall. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 16
Kane Brown
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Denver Gay Men's Chorus (also March 17)
$20-$75, Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Magic Beans
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Anderson East
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Clan of Xymox
$25-$70, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Railbenders
$15-$198, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Jason Molina Tribute
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
The Burial Plot
$8-$10 donations, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
SATURDAY, MARCH 17
Galactic
$29.50-$35, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Menzingers
$20-$23, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Mark Farina and Sacha Robotti
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
COIN
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cowboy Mouth
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Darlingside
$20, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Doyle
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Potato Pirates
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Masters of Hawaiian Music
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
SUNDAY, MARCH 18
Norma Jean
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Alexis Cole Quartet
$10-$20, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
