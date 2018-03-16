 


Doyle headlines Herman's Hideaway on Saturday as part of the venue's 55th anniversary.
Doyle headlines Herman's Hideaway on Saturday as part of the venue's 55th anniversary.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 16, 2018 | 5:30am
AA

While there are a lot of Saint Patrick's Day-themed events happening this weekend, there are a number of other shows around town, like Anderson East at the Gothic Theatre, Galactic and the Greyboy Allstars at the Fillmore Auditorium and the Menzingers at Summit Music Hall. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

Kane Brown
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Denver Gay Men's Chorus (also March 17)
$20-$75, Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Magic Beans
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Anderson East
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Clan of Xymox
$25-$70, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Railbenders
$15-$198, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Jason Molina Tribute
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

The Burial Plot
$8-$10 donations, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

Galactic
$29.50-$35, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Menzingers
$20-$23, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Mark Farina and Sacha Robotti
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

COIN
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cowboy Mouth
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Darlingside
$20, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Doyle
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Potato Pirates
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Masters of Hawaiian Music
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

Norma Jean
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Alexis Cole Quartet
$10-$20, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

