The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a great weekend for jazz, with Joshua Trinidad celebrating the release of his new album, In November , clarinetist Ben Goldberg performing his album Orphic Machine, the Brad Mehldau Trio, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Lionel Loueke Trio and Dixie Dregs, who play jazz-rock fusion and beyond. Also on tap this weekend are Bela Fleck with the Colorado Symphony, Minnesota, Brasstracks, the Residents and a benefit concert for the School of Rock. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
Bela Fleck & the Colorado Symphony (also April 14)
$10-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Minnesota
$20.75-$25.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theater
Dixie Dregs (also April 14)
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Brasstracks
$15/$20, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
I'm With Her
$34.50-$36.50, 8 p.m., L2 Church
Ben Goldberg
$10-$15, 7 p.m., King Center
Trill Sammy
$17-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
John McEuen & Friends
$33/$35, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The English Beat
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Joshua Trinidad Trio
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Dazzle
Clownvis Presley
$7-$10, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
K Camp
$30-$60, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Tyler Childers
$17, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Residents
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Turnstile
$18/$20, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Diana Jones
$17/$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Lionel Loueke Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, APRIL 15
Brad Mehldau Trio
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Timeflies
$22.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Brandford Marsalis Quartet
$64/$69, 7 p.m., PACE Center, Parker
PJ Morton
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Unite for Young Musicians: A Concert to Benefit the School of Rock Denver Scholarship Fund
$10, 1 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!