Lionel Loueke, who performed with Herbie Hancock last summer, is at Dazzle with his own trio on Saturday.EXPAND
Lionel Loueke, who performed with Herbie Hancock last summer, is at Dazzle with his own trio on Saturday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | April 13, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

It's a great weekend for jazz, with Joshua Trinidad celebrating the release of his new album, In November , clarinetist Ben Goldberg performing his album Orphic Machine, the Brad Mehldau Trio, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Lionel Loueke Trio and Dixie Dregs, who play jazz-rock fusion and beyond. Also on tap this weekend are Bela Fleck with the Colorado Symphony, Minnesota, Brasstracks, the Residents and a benefit concert for the School of Rock. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

Bela Fleck & the Colorado Symphony (also April 14)
$10-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Minnesota
$20.75-$25.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theater

Dixie Dregs (also April 14)
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Brasstracks
$15/$20, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

I'm With Her
$34.50-$36.50, 8 p.m., L2 Church

Ben Goldberg
$10-$15, 7 p.m., King Center

Trill Sammy
$17-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

John McEuen & Friends
$33/$35, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The English Beat
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Joshua Trinidad Trio
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Dazzle

Clownvis Presley
$7-$10, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

K Camp
$30-$60, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Tyler Childers
$17, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Residents
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Turnstile
$18/$20, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Diana Jones
$17/$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Lionel Loueke Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

Brad Mehldau Trio
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Timeflies
$22.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Brandford Marsalis Quartet
$64/$69, 7 p.m., PACE Center, Parker

PJ Morton
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Unite for Young Musicians: A Concert to Benefit the School of Rock Denver Scholarship Fund
$10, 1 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

