The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

RZA live-scores The 36 Chamber of Shaolin at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while fellow Wu-Tang member Method Man is at Red Rocks on Thursday (4/20 eve) with Redman, 311, Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars and Chali 2na (of Jurassic 5). This week's lineup also includes Camila Cabello at the Paramount, the Breeders at the Ogden Theatre, Cradle of Filth at Summit Music Hall and Kiefer Sutherland at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks: