Method Man and Redman are at Red Rocks on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 16, 2018 | 6:03am
RZA live-scores The 36 Chamber of Shaolin at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while fellow Wu-Tang member Method Man is at Red Rocks on Thursday (4/20 eve) with Redman, 311, Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars and Chali 2na (of Jurassic 5). This week's lineup also includes Camila Cabello at the Paramount, the Breeders at the Ogden Theatre, Cradle of Filth at Summit Music Hall and Kiefer Sutherland at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 16

Cradle of Filth
$32-$35, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Postcards
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ethan Eckert
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

RZA: Live From the 36th Chamber
$36-$49, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Turnover
$19-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Kate Nash
$25.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Kiefer Sutherland
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Geographer
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Hollywood Undead
$32.75-$35, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Brian Wilson
$64-$499, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Camila Cabello
$34.50-$55, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Breeders
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Branford Marsalis Quartet
$29-$50, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Chrome Sparks and Machinedrum
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Barclay Crenshaw
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

311 and Method Man & Redman
$55-$150, 4:15 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Young Dolph
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

King Lil G
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Scott Biram and Jesse Dayton
$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Lincoln Durham
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Borgo
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Shemekia Copeland
$20-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Rock the Night for LLS
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

