The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

RZA live-scores The 36 Chamber of Shaolin at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while fellow Wu-Tang member Method Man is at Red Rocks on Thursday (4/20 eve) with Redman, 311, Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars and Chali 2na (of Jurassic 5). This week's lineup also includes Camila Cabello at the Paramount, the Breeders at the Ogden Theatre, Cradle of Filth at Summit Music Hall and Kiefer Sutherland at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 16
Cradle of Filth
$32-$35, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Postcards
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ethan Eckert
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
RZA: Live From the 36th Chamber
$36-$49, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Turnover
$19-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Kate Nash
$25.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Kiefer Sutherland
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Geographer
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
Hollywood Undead
$32.75-$35, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Brian Wilson
$64-$499, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Camila Cabello
$34.50-$55, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Breeders
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Branford Marsalis Quartet
$29-$50, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins
Chrome Sparks and Machinedrum
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Barclay Crenshaw
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
311 and Method Man & Redman
$55-$150, 4:15 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Young Dolph
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
King Lil G
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Scott Biram and Jesse Dayton
$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Lincoln Durham
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Borgo
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Shemekia Copeland
$20-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Rock the Night for LLS
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Globe Hall
