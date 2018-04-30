 


Flatbush Zombies are at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 30, 2018 | 6:20am
AA

As the Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert season gets into gear, Post Malone plays the venue on Wednesday and X Ambassadors headlines on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Morbid Angel at the Marquis Theater, "Weird Al" Yankovic at the Paramount Theatre, Madison Beer at Summit Music Hall, two nights of Pokey LaFarge at Globe Hall, and Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective headlining the Newman Center in support of Live, just released on Blue Note. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 30

Morbid Angel
$25/$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

IAMX
$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Byrne & Kelly
$28-$48, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Willie Watson
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, MAY 1

"Weird Al" Yankovic
$25-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Madison Beer
$26-$125, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

YFN
$22/$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Moondoggies
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

Post Malone
$73-$83, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Maks, Val & Peta
$29.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

George Ezra
$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dessa
$15.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

DIME Music School Showcase
Free, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Pokey LaFarge (also May 3)
$20-$36, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MAY 3

X Ambassadors
$25-$40, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Flatbush Zombies
$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Desert Daze Caravan II
$35/$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Ruki Vverh!
$100, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective
$27-$63, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

