The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

As the Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert season gets into gear, Post Malone plays the venue on Wednesday and X Ambassadors headlines on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Morbid Angel at the Marquis Theater, "Weird Al" Yankovic at the Paramount Theatre, Madison Beer at Summit Music Hall, two nights of Pokey LaFarge at Globe Hall, and Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective headlining the Newman Center in support of Live, just released on Blue Note. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 30
Morbid Angel
$25/$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
IAMX
$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Byrne & Kelly
$28-$48, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Willie Watson
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, MAY 1
"Weird Al" Yankovic
$25-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Madison Beer
$26-$125, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
YFN
$22/$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Moondoggies
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
WEDNESDAY, MAY 2
Post Malone
$73-$83, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Maks, Val & Peta
$29.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
George Ezra
$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dessa
$15.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
DIME Music School Showcase
Free, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Pokey LaFarge (also May 3)
$20-$36, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MAY 3
X Ambassadors
$25-$40, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Flatbush Zombies
$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Desert Daze Caravan II
$35/$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Ruki Vverh!
$100, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective
$27-$63, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!