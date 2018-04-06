The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

British indie rock band Alt-J launches its North American tour at the Fillmore on Saturday and Sunday, while Southern California outfit the Neighborhood stops at the Ogden Theatre tonight as part of its tour in support of its new EPs, HARD and To Imagine. Also on tap this weekend are Phoebe Bridgers at the Gothic Theatre, Zoe Keating at the Boulder Theater and Moonchild at Globe Hall and the Fox Theatre, with YouTube sensation Elise Trouw opening. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
3LAU
$15-$30, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Neighborhood
$36.75-$80, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Zoe Keating
$19-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Muzzy Bearr
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Phoebe Bridgers
$15, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Billie Eilish
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
John Fullbright
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Bob Schneider
$13-$108, 7:30 & 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Willy Porter
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Meadow
$16-$20, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Alt-J (also April 8)
$53.75-$59, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
TAUK
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
MISSIO
$16-$19, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Cut Chemist
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Darkness
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Mr Majestyk's 8 Track Revival
$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Durand Jones & the Indications
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Andy Palmer
$10-$12, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake
Tootie Heath Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
The Queers
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Streets of London
Moonchild
$14-$16, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
SUNDAY, APRIL 8
The Garden
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
King Cardinal
Free, 4 p.m., Black Buzzard
Gill Landry
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!