The Darkness headlines the Gothic Theatre on Saturday.
The Darkness headlines the Gothic Theatre on Saturday.
Simon Emmett

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | April 6, 2018 | 5:02am
AA

British indie rock band Alt-J launches its North American tour at the Fillmore on Saturday and Sunday, while Southern California outfit the Neighborhood stops at the Ogden Theatre tonight as part of its tour in support of its new EPs, HARD and To Imagine. Also on tap this weekend are Phoebe Bridgers at the Gothic Theatre, Zoe Keating at the Boulder Theater and Moonchild at Globe Hall and the Fox Theatre, with YouTube sensation Elise Trouw opening. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

3LAU
$15-$30, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Neighborhood
$36.75-$80, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Zoe Keating
$19-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Muzzy Bearr
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Phoebe Bridgers
$15, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Billie Eilish
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

John Fullbright
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Bob Schneider
$13-$108, 7:30 & 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Willy Porter
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Meadow
$16-$20, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall


SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Alt-J (also April 8)
$53.75-$59, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

TAUK
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

MISSIO
$16-$19, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Cut Chemist
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Darkness
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Mr Majestyk's 8 Track Revival
$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Durand Jones & the Indications
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Andy Palmer
$10-$12, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake

Tootie Heath Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

The Queers
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Streets of London

Moonchild
$14-$16, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

The Garden
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

King Cardinal
Free, 4 p.m., Black Buzzard

Gill Landry
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

