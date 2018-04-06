The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

British indie rock band Alt-J launches its North American tour at the Fillmore on Saturday and Sunday, while Southern California outfit the Neighborhood stops at the Ogden Theatre tonight as part of its tour in support of its new EPs, HARD and To Imagine. Also on tap this weekend are Phoebe Bridgers at the Gothic Theatre, Zoe Keating at the Boulder Theater and Moonchild at Globe Hall and the Fox Theatre, with YouTube sensation Elise Trouw opening. See our full list of picks below.