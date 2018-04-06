The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Judas Priest stops at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday as part of its Firepower tour with Saxon and Black Star Riders, while Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox is at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday. Also on tap this weekend is Dashboard Confessional at the Summit Music Hall, Luna, who plays its first show at the Fox Theatre in fifteen years on Tuesday, Ty Dolla $ign at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Acid Mothers Temple at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks: