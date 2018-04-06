 


Judas Priest headlines Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 6, 2018 | 5:55pm
AA

Judas Priest stops at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday as part of its Firepower tour with Saxon and Black Star Riders, while Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox is at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday. Also on tap this weekend is Dashboard Confessional at the Summit Music Hall, Luna, who plays its first show at the Fox Theatre in fifteen years on Tuesday, Ty Dolla $ign at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Acid Mothers Temple at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 9

Dashboard Confessional
$33.60/$38.60, 5:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Jungle
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Acid Mothers Temple
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Skyburial
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

Moose Blood
$19.$23, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Ty Dolla $ign
$32/$35, 8 pm.., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Luna
$25/$30, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

10 Years
$20/$23, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Eric Alexander / Harold Mabern Quartet
$15-$35, 6 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

Judas Priest
$53.25-$73.25, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

Echosmith
$24-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Max Barskih
$75, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sure Sure
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
$30-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

I'm With Her
$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Coast Modern
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The English Beat
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Mitis
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

