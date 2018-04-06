The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Judas Priest stops at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday as part of its Firepower tour with Saxon and Black Star Riders, while Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox is at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday. Also on tap this weekend is Dashboard Confessional at the Summit Music Hall, Luna, who plays its first show at the Fox Theatre in fifteen years on Tuesday, Ty Dolla $ign at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Acid Mothers Temple at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 9
Dashboard Confessional
$33.60/$38.60, 5:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Jungle
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Acid Mothers Temple
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Skyburial
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
Moose Blood
$19.$23, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Ty Dolla $ign
$32/$35, 8 pm.., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Luna
$25/$30, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
10 Years
$20/$23, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Eric Alexander / Harold Mabern Quartet
$15-$35, 6 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11
Judas Priest
$53.25-$73.25, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland
Echosmith
$24-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Max Barskih
$75, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sure Sure
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, APRIL 12
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
$30-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
I'm With Her
$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Coast Modern
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The English Beat
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Mitis
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!