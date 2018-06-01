 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Bassnectar plays three nights at 1STBANK Center this weekend.
Bassnectar plays three nights at 1STBANK Center this weekend.
aLIVE

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 1, 2018 | 6:08am
AA

It's a big weekend for electronica with Bassnectar's three-night stand at 1STBANK Center and Marshmello at Red Rocks on Sunday. The People's Fair Art & Music Festival kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday and includes a few dozen band playing on three stages. This weekend's lineup also includes Michael Franti & Spearhead at Red Rocks tonight as well as The Motet and BoomBox there on Saturday. See our full list of picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Michael Franti & Spearhead
$46-$75, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bassnectar (also June 2 and 3)
$65-$360, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Five Iron Frenzy
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

People's Fair Art & Music Festival (also June 2 and 3)
Free, 5 p.m., Civic Center Park

Assembly of Dust
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Howie Day
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Animal Years
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

The Motet and BoomBox
$35-$68.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Alan Parsons Live Project
$27.50-$172.50, Levitt Pavilion Denver

Tribal Theory
$17.50-$20, Marquis Theater

Wild Lives
Free, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Trace Bundy
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Love Stallion
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Reno Divorce
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$10-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Benefit for Miles Elliot Bellinger Webb
$8, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

Marshmello
$45-$100, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tea Leaf Green
Free/$30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Hockey Dad
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Son Volt
$22-$25, Washington's, Fort Collins

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >