The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a big weekend for electronica with Bassnectar's three-night stand at 1STBANK Center and Marshmello at Red Rocks on Sunday. The People's Fair Art & Music Festival kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday and includes a few dozen band playing on three stages. This weekend's lineup also includes Michael Franti & Spearhead at Red Rocks tonight as well as The Motet and BoomBox there on Saturday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
Michael Franti & Spearhead
$46-$75, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Bassnectar (also June 2 and 3)
$65-$360, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Five Iron Frenzy
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
People's Fair Art & Music Festival (also June 2 and 3)
Free, 5 p.m., Civic Center Park
Assembly of Dust
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Howie Day
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Animal Years
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
The Motet and BoomBox
$35-$68.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Alan Parsons Live Project
$27.50-$172.50, Levitt Pavilion Denver
Tribal Theory
$17.50-$20, Marquis Theater
Wild Lives
Free, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Trace Bundy
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Love Stallion
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Reno Divorce
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$10-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Benefit for Miles Elliot Bellinger Webb
$8, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
Marshmello
$45-$100, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Tea Leaf Green
Free/$30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Hockey Dad
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Son Volt
$22-$25, Washington's, Fort Collins
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
