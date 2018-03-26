 


Matt and Kim headline the Ogden Theatre on Thursday.EXPAND
Matt and Kim headline the Ogden Theatre on Thursday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | March 26, 2018 | 5:29am
Blues master Buddy Guy headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, while Romeo Santos, former frontman of bachata band Aventura, is at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are Twin Peaks at the Bluebird Theater, L.A. Salami at Larimer Lounge, Matt and Kim at the Ogden Theatre and Jane Monheit at Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 26

Twin Peaks
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Secrets
$12-$14, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Chris Lee (of Hamilton)
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Goody Grace
$15-$19, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

Romeo Santos
$39.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Roy Wood$
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

SoMo
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

L.A. Salami
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Buddy Guy
$39.50-$75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

A$AP Ferg
$29.50-$60, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Nothing, Nowhere
$13.75-$15.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Jane Monheit (also March 29)
$25-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

David Luning
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Matt and Kim
$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Nils Frahm
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Michael Schenker Fest
$37.50-$70, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Teenage Bottlerocket
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Roosevelt Collier's Colorado Get Down
$15, 7 p.m., Mile High Spirits

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

