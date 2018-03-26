The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Blues master Buddy Guy headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, while Romeo Santos, former frontman of bachata band Aventura, is at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are Twin Peaks at the Bluebird Theater, L.A. Salami at Larimer Lounge, Matt and Kim at the Ogden Theatre and Jane Monheit at Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 26
Twin Peaks
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Secrets
$12-$14, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Chris Lee (of Hamilton)
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Goody Grace
$15-$19, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 27
Romeo Santos
$39.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Roy Wood$
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
SoMo
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
L.A. Salami
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28
Buddy Guy
$39.50-$75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
A$AP Ferg
$29.50-$60, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Nothing, Nowhere
$13.75-$15.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Jane Monheit (also March 29)
$25-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
David Luning
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MARCH 29
Matt and Kim
$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Nils Frahm
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Michael Schenker Fest
$37.50-$70, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Teenage Bottlerocket
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Roosevelt Collier's Colorado Get Down
$15, 7 p.m., Mile High Spirits
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
