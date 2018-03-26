The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Blues master Buddy Guy headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, while Romeo Santos, former frontman of bachata band Aventura, is at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are Twin Peaks at the Bluebird Theater, L.A. Salami at Larimer Lounge, Matt and Kim at the Ogden Theatre and Jane Monheit at Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of picks: