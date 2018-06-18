 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Belle and Sebastian headline the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday.EXPAND
Belle and Sebastian headline the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday.
David Le

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 18, 2018 | 6:24am
AA

Big shows this week include Chicago and REO Speedwagon at the Pepsi Center, Barenaked Ladies at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Sugarland at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Also on tap this week are Belle and Sebastian at the Ogden Theatre, GoGo Penguin at the Bluebird Theater, Snail Mail at Larimer Lounge and Soweto Kinch at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, JUNE 18

Tory Lanez
$30-$103, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Dance Gavin Dance
$22, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

GoGo Penguin
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Quiet Slang
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Barenaked Ladies
$43.50-$85, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Belle and Sebastian
$51, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Brick + Mortar
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chad Valley
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Soweto Kinch
$15-$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

Chicago and REO Speedwagon
$20-$199.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Kaleo
$39.95-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gomez
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Warren G
$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Laith Al-Saadi
$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Snail Mail
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

Sugarland
$26.50-$81, 7 p.m., Fidder's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

The Gills
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Modern Suspects
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >