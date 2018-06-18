The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Big shows this week include Chicago and REO Speedwagon at the Pepsi Center, Barenaked Ladies at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Sugarland at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Also on tap this week are Belle and Sebastian at the Ogden Theatre, GoGo Penguin at the Bluebird Theater, Snail Mail at Larimer Lounge and Soweto Kinch at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 18
Tory Lanez
$30-$103, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Dance Gavin Dance
$22, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
GoGo Penguin
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Quiet Slang
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, JUNE 19
Barenaked Ladies
$43.50-$85, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Belle and Sebastian
$51, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Brick + Mortar
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Chad Valley
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Soweto Kinch
$15-$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20
Chicago and REO Speedwagon
$20-$199.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Kaleo
$39.95-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Gomez
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Warren G
$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Laith Al-Saadi
$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Snail Mail
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, JUNE 21
Sugarland
$26.50-$81, 7 p.m., Fidder's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
The Gills
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Modern Suspects
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
