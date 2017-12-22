The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Singer Mandy Harvey, who placed fourth on season twelve of America's Got Talent, is at Dazzle tonight, while 3OH!3 headlines the Gothic Theatre on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes Rebirth Brass Band at the Bluebird Theater for two nights, Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Boulder Theater, Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party at the Lion's Lair tonight, and Dragondeer at the Larimer Lounge. There are also some holiday shows like Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas, A Colfax Christmas and Tyler Paul Glasgow's Second Annual Holiday Extravaganza. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22
EOTO
$15-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rebirth Brass Band (also December 23)
$19.99-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Michael Martin Murphey: A Cowboy Christmas (also December 23)
$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
Disco Floyd
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Tyler Paul Glasgow's Second Annual Holiday Extravaganza
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
FaceMan's Parade of Lights
$10-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
A Colfax Christmas
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Mandy Harvey
$15-$30, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Sar Isatum
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party
$12.50-$15, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23
Lee Foss
9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Living Legends & Hieroglyphics
$39.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Bass Storm
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$46-$51, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
3OH!3
$24.99, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dragondeer
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
A Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio (also December 24)
$10-$20, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle
Klezfest
$25, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24
Randall Dubis Band
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill
Megan Burtt & Paul Musso
7 p.m., La Cour
Sheldon Sands Klezmer Consort
$20-$30, 7 p.m., Boulder Jewish Community Center
