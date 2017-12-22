The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Singer Mandy Harvey, who placed fourth on season twelve of America's Got Talent, is at Dazzle tonight, while 3OH!3 headlines the Gothic Theatre on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes Rebirth Brass Band at the Bluebird Theater for two nights, Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Boulder Theater, Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party at the Lion's Lair tonight, and Dragondeer at the Larimer Lounge. There are also some holiday shows like Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas, A Colfax Christmas and Tyler Paul Glasgow's Second Annual Holiday Extravaganza. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.