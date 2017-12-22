 


3OH!3 fans flash the band's hand symbol.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 22, 2017 | 6:23am
AA

Singer Mandy Harvey, who placed fourth on season twelve of America's Got Talent, is at Dazzle tonight, while 3OH!3 headlines the Gothic Theatre on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes Rebirth Brass Band at the Bluebird Theater for two nights, Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Boulder Theater, Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party at the Lion's Lair tonight, and Dragondeer at the Larimer Lounge. There are also some holiday shows like Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas, A Colfax Christmas and Tyler Paul Glasgow's Second Annual Holiday Extravaganza. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

EOTO
$15-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rebirth Brass Band  (also December 23)
$19.99-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Michael Martin Murphey: A Cowboy Christmas (also December 23)
$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

Disco Floyd
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Tyler Paul Glasgow's Second Annual Holiday Extravaganza
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

FaceMan's Parade of Lights
$10-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

A Colfax Christmas
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Mandy Harvey
$15-$30, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Sar Isatum
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party
$12.50-$15, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Lee Foss
9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Living Legends & Hieroglyphics
$39.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Bass Storm
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$46-$51, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

3OH!3
$24.99, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dragondeer
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio (also December 24)
$10-$20, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle

Klezfest
$25, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Randall Dubis Band
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill

Megan Burtt & Paul Musso
7 p.m., La Cour

Sheldon Sands Klezmer Consort
$20-$30, 7 p.m., Boulder Jewish Community Center

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

