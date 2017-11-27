 


Larry Dunn, Andrew Woolfolk and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind and Fire will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
Larry Dunn, Andrew Woolfolk and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind and Fire will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
Courtesy of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 27, 2017 | 6:05am
Colorado Music Hall of Fame's Jazz Masters & Beyond induction concert is on Tuesday and includes sets by Philip Bailey (who will be joined by local band Hot Lunch), Dianne Reeves and her band, as well as Ron Miles and Bill Frisell. This week's lineup also includes Mogwai at the Ogden Theatre; Purity Ring, which just opened for Katy Perry at the Boulder Theater; and Charlie Parr at the Bluebird Theater.  Here's our full list of picks:

Monday, November 27

Purity Ring
$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Impromtu
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill

Tuesday, November 28

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction Concert: Jazz Masters & Beyond
$49-$99, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Mogwai
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Hinder and Josh Todd & the Conflict
$10-$50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Poolside at the Flamingo
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Frights
$13.50-$15, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Wednesday, November 29

The Spill Canvas
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Set to Stun
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Quinn DeVeaux & the Blue Beat Review
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Thursday, November 30

Hilltop Hoods
$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Elephant Revival
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Charlie Parr
$13.50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Angel Vivaldi and Scale the Summit
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ben Miller Band
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fundraiser for David Booker
$25, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

