The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Colorado Music Hall of Fame's Jazz Masters & Beyond induction concert is on Tuesday and includes sets by Philip Bailey (who will be joined by local band Hot Lunch), Dianne Reeves and her band, as well as Ron Miles and Bill Frisell. This week's lineup also includes Mogwai at the Ogden Theatre; Purity Ring, which just opened for Katy Perry at the Boulder Theater; and Charlie Parr at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
Monday, November 27
Purity Ring
$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Impromtu
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill
Tuesday, November 28
Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction Concert: Jazz Masters & Beyond
$49-$99, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Mogwai
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Hinder and Josh Todd & the Conflict
$10-$50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Poolside at the Flamingo
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Frights
$13.50-$15, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Wednesday, November 29
The Spill Canvas
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Set to Stun
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Quinn DeVeaux & the Blue Beat Review
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Thursday, November 30
Hilltop Hoods
$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Elephant Revival
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Charlie Parr
$13.50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Angel Vivaldi and Scale the Summit
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ben Miller Band
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fundraiser for David Booker
$25, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
