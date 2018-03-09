The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Datsik brings his Ninja Nation tour to 1STBANK Center on Saturday with Cookie Monsta, Space Jesus, Riot Ten, TRUTH b2b Stylust Beats, Whipped Cream and Carbin opening. The hilarious glam-rock band Steel Panther returns to the Fillmore Auditorium tonight while They Might Be Giants are at the Gothic Theatre, Lucius is at the Boulder Theater, and the Contortionist is at Summit Music Hall. See our full list of picks below.