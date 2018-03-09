 


Datsik is at 1STBANK Center on Saturday.EXPAND
Datsik is at 1STBANK Center on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 9, 2018 | 5:32am
AA

Datsik brings his Ninja Nation tour to 1STBANK Center on Saturday with Cookie Monsta, Space Jesus, Riot Ten, TRUTH b2b Stylust Beats, Whipped Cream and Carbin opening. The hilarious glam-rock band Steel Panther returns to the Fillmore Auditorium tonight while They Might Be Giants are at the Gothic Theatre, Lucius is at the Boulder Theater, and the Contortionist is at Summit Music Hall. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

Steel Panther
$10.70-$25, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Phillip Phillips
$25-$29.50, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Charlesthefirst
$15-$20, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Shovels & Rope
$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Havok
$17, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Anders Osborne
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Young Dubliners
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Strange Americans
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Medasin
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

Datsik
$19.99-$85, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
$19.99-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Contortionist
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Expendables
$22-$65, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lucius
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

They Might Be Giants
$28, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Knocked Loose
$15/$18, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dragondeer
$14, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Planina and Marrakech Express
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Rick Roberts
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Kikagaku Moyo
$12-$14, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Marmozets
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
$32, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Architects
$24-$26, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Futuristic
$17/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Rings of Saturn
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tinsley Ellis
$22/$24, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

