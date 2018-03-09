The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Datsik brings his Ninja Nation tour to 1STBANK Center on Saturday with Cookie Monsta, Space Jesus, Riot Ten, TRUTH b2b Stylust Beats, Whipped Cream and Carbin opening. The hilarious glam-rock band Steel Panther returns to the Fillmore Auditorium tonight while They Might Be Giants are at the Gothic Theatre, Lucius is at the Boulder Theater, and the Contortionist is at Summit Music Hall. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 9
Steel Panther
$10.70-$25, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Phillip Phillips
$25-$29.50, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Charlesthefirst
$15-$20, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Shovels & Rope
$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Havok
$17, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Anders Osborne
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Young Dubliners
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Strange Americans
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Medasin
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, MARCH 10
Datsik
$19.99-$85, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
$19.99-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Contortionist
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Expendables
$22-$65, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lucius
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
They Might Be Giants
$28, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Knocked Loose
$15/$18, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dragondeer
$14, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Planina and Marrakech Express
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Rick Roberts
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Kikagaku Moyo
$12-$14, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Marmozets
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, MARCH 11
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
$32, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Architects
$24-$26, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Futuristic
$17/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Rings of Saturn
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tinsley Ellis
$22/$24, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
