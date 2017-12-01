The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Imagine Dragons, which performed at the Pepsi Center last October, headlines Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 2, with Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Redlands also on the bill. The Wood Brothers, who have a new studio album coming out early next year, will be at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at the Boulder Theater tomorrow night. Also on tap this weekend are Dopapod at the Bluebird Theater for two nights; Hoppy Holidays, showcasing Yonder Mountain String Band and Kyle Hollingsworth Band at the Fillmore Auditorium; and Grizzly Bear at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.