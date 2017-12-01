The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Imagine Dragons, which performed at the Pepsi Center last October, headlines Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 2, with Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Redlands also on the bill. The Wood Brothers, who have a new studio album coming out early next year, will be at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at the Boulder Theater tomorrow night. Also on tap this weekend are Dopapod at the Bluebird Theater for two nights; Hoppy Holidays, showcasing Yonder Mountain String Band and Kyle Hollingsworth Band at the Fillmore Auditorium; and Grizzly Bear at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1
The Revivalists
$32.50-$35, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Wood Brothers
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Cam'ron
$10.71-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Phutureprimitive
$20-25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Samples
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dopapod (also December 2)
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
SPELLS
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Greyhounds
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
The Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$10, 9:30 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2
Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2017
$55-$65, 5:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Hoppy Holidays 2017
$34.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Anjunadeep Showcase 2017
9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Animals as Leaders
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Whitechapel
$10-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Wood Brothers
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Dragon Smoke
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Matisyahu
$28, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Ellis Paul
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Rocky Mountain Low 2
$15-$18, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Black Pistol Fire
$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Grizzly Bear
$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Whitney
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mary Jane's Last Dance: A Tribute to Tom Petty
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!