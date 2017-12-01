 


Imagine Dragons headline Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night on Saturday.EXPAND
Imagine Dragons headline Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night on Saturday.
Leland Schmidt

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 1, 2017 | 7:15am
Imagine Dragons, which performed at the Pepsi Center last October, headlines Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 2, with Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Redlands also on the bill. The Wood Brothers, who have a new studio album coming out early next year, will be at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at the Boulder Theater tomorrow night. Also on tap this weekend are Dopapod at the Bluebird Theater for two nights; Hoppy Holidays, showcasing Yonder Mountain String Band and Kyle Hollingsworth Band at the Fillmore Auditorium; and Grizzly Bear at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

The Revivalists
$32.50-$35, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Wood Brothers
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Cam'ron
$10.71-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Phutureprimitive
$20-25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Samples
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dopapod (also December 2)
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

SPELLS
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Greyhounds
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

The Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$10, 9:30 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2017
$55-$65, 5:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Hoppy Holidays 2017
$34.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Anjunadeep Showcase 2017
9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Animals as Leaders
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Whitechapel
$10-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Wood Brothers
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Dragon Smoke
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Matisyahu
$28, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Ellis Paul
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Rocky Mountain Low 2
$15-$18, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Black Pistol Fire
$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Grizzly Bear
$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Whitney
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mary Jane's Last Dance: A Tribute to Tom Petty
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

