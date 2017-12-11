The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lady Gaga brings her Joanne World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, while 98.5 KYGO's Christmas Jam, showcasing Chris Young, Chris Janson and Chris Lane, is at 1STBANK Center on Thursday. Also on tap this week: Evanescence at the Paramount Theatre, 21 Savage at the Ogden Theatre, and Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmidt at Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 11
Matthew Logan Vasquez
$14-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Jonny Good & the Triple O's
$12-$27, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Hunter Dragon
$5, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12
Lady Gaga
$45-$225, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
21 Savage
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Robb Bank$
$20, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Fareed Haque & His Funk Bros
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Tiny Library Concert Series: Lillian + Anthony Ruptak
$10-$13, 7 p.m., History Colorado Center
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13
Evanescence
$52.50-$102.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Atmosphere
$29.60, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater
Sinden
9 p.m., Bar Standard
Michael Graves (of Misfits)
$10-$12, Herman's Hideaway
DJ Z-Trip
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
In Hearts Wake
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
La Pompe Jazz (EP release)
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14
98.5 KYGO's Christmas Jam
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Alter Bridge
$29.50-$45, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
ILoveMakonnen
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
A Country Christmas
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Prayers
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Arsonists Get All the Girls
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Timothy B. Schmidt
$75-$85, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Neyla Pekarek
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
