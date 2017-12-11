 


Lady Gaga headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 11, 2017 | 6:30am
AA

Lady Gaga brings her Joanne World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, while 98.5 KYGO's Christmas Jam, showcasing Chris Young, Chris Janson and Chris Lane, is at 1STBANK Center on Thursday. Also on tap this week: Evanescence at the Paramount Theatre, 21 Savage at the Ogden Theatre, and Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmidt at Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

Matthew Logan Vasquez
$14-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Jonny Good & the Triple O's
$12-$27, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Hunter Dragon
$5, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Lady Gaga
$45-$225, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

21 Savage
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Robb Bank$
$20, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Fareed Haque & His Funk Bros
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Tiny Library Concert Series: Lillian + Anthony Ruptak
$10-$13, 7 p.m., History Colorado Center

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Evanescence
$52.50-$102.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Atmosphere
$29.60, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater

Sinden
9 p.m., Bar Standard

Michael Graves (of Misfits)
$10-$12, Herman's Hideaway

DJ Z-Trip
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

In Hearts Wake
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

La Pompe Jazz (EP release)
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

98.5 KYGO's Christmas Jam
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Alter Bridge
$29.50-$45, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

ILoveMakonnen
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

A Country Christmas
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Prayers
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Arsonists Get All the Girls
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Timothy B. Schmidt
$75-$85, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Neyla Pekarek
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

