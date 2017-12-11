The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lady Gaga brings her Joanne World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, while 98.5 KYGO's Christmas Jam, showcasing Chris Young, Chris Janson and Chris Lane, is at 1STBANK Center on Thursday. Also on tap this week: Evanescence at the Paramount Theatre, 21 Savage at the Ogden Theatre, and Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmidt at Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of picks: