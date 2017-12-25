The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

While things are quiet Monday night with it being Christmas and all, the shows start ramping up again mid-week with Black Label Society at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday and Jane's Addiction, who plays at the venue the following day before heading up to Aspen for a pair of New Year's shows at the Belly Up Aspen. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 25
Funkaloosa
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26
Styn
$15, 9 p.m., the Black Box
Patrick McDevitt Quartet
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne
The Fourth Annual Night After Christmas
$5, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27
Black Label Society
$32, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Daenerys & the Targaryens
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Fuller Sound
$15-$35, 6 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28
Jane's Addiction
$89.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Bonfire Dub
$5-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Mississippi Uptown Toodeloo
$10, 9 p.m., Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple
Waiting Til Three
$8-10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Glasss Records Showcase
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Zach Deputy
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
