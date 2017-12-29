The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Migos headlines New Year's Eve on the Rocks.

A number of bands are playing three-night New Year's Eve runs, including My Morning Jacket, Umphrey's McGee, Nahko and Medicine for the People, the Polish Ambassador, BoomBox, Railroad Earth, Itchy-O and Slim Cessna's Auto Club. Also on tap for the New Year's weekend are Decadence, New Year's Eve on the Rocks (which was moved to Magness Arena), Flobots and the Yawpers. For a complete rundown of every New Year's Eve concert as well as bar and club events, check out our guide. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.