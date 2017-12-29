 


Migos headlines New Year's Eve on the Rocks.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 29, 2017 | 6:41am
AA

A number of bands are playing three-night New Year's Eve runs, including My Morning Jacket, Umphrey's McGee, Nahko and Medicine for the People, the Polish Ambassador, BoomBox, Railroad Earth, Itchy-O and Slim Cessna's Auto Club. Also on tap for the New Year's weekend are Decadence, New Year's Eve on the Rocks (which was moved to Magness Arena), Flobots and the Yawpers. For a complete rundown of every New Year's Eve concert as well as bar and club events, check out our guide. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

My Morning Jacket (also December 30 and 31)
$50.95-$76, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Umphrey's McGee (also December 30 and 31)
$39.50-$90, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Nahko and Medicine for the People (also December 30 and 31)
$32.50-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Polish Ambassador (also December 30 and 31)
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

BoomBox (also December 30 and 31)
$20-$100, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Railroad Earth (also December 30)
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

YAMN and Fox Street
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Fort Knox Five
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Slim Cessna's Auto Club (also December 30 and 31)
$27-$70, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

Decadence (also December 31)
$89-$129, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Convention Center

Moon Boots
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

The First Annual Great Gatsby Gala
$25-$50, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Trevor Hall (also December 31)
$27-$45, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Sage Francis
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Analog Son
$10-$28, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Fresh & Onlys
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

North Mississippi Allstars (also December 31)
$33 and up, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Nate Birkey Quartet
$10-$20, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Crime City Curs
$5, 9:30 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year's Eve on the Rocks
$198, 5:15 p.m., Magness Arena

Higher Society New Year's Eve
$35 and up, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

New Year's Eve Great Gatsby White Rose Gala
$59-$149, 9 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Railroad Earth
$45-$65, 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Itchy-O
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Yawpers
$15-$30, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Amoramora and Flash Mountain Flood's New Year's Eve Party
$18-$20, 8:45 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Fox Street
$15-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Anders Osborne
$50, 9 p.m., Caribou Room, Nederland

Flobots
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Freddy Jones
$30-$40, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Nuns of Brixton
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Reno Divorce
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Sammy Mayfield Band
$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Bubbles and Bebop: Nocturne New Year's Eve Gala
$55 and up, 6 p.m., Nocturne

Texas Hippie Coalition
$50, 6 p.m., the Venue

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

