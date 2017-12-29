The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

A number of bands are playing three-night New Year's Eve runs, including My Morning Jacket, Umphrey's McGee, Nahko and Medicine for the People, the Polish Ambassador, BoomBox, Railroad Earth, Itchy-O and Slim Cessna's Auto Club. Also on tap for the New Year's weekend are Decadence, New Year's Eve on the Rocks (which was moved to Magness Arena), Flobots and the Yawpers. For a complete rundown of every New Year's Eve concert as well as bar and club events, check out our guide. See our full list of picks for this weekend below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29
My Morning Jacket (also December 30 and 31)
$50.95-$76, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Umphrey's McGee (also December 30 and 31)
$39.50-$90, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Nahko and Medicine for the People (also December 30 and 31)
$32.50-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Polish Ambassador (also December 30 and 31)
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater
BoomBox (also December 30 and 31)
$20-$100, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Railroad Earth (also December 30)
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
YAMN and Fox Street
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Fort Knox Five
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Slim Cessna's Auto Club (also December 30 and 31)
$27-$70, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30
Decadence (also December 31)
$89-$129, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Convention Center
Moon Boots
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
The First Annual Great Gatsby Gala
$25-$50, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Trevor Hall (also December 31)
$27-$45, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Sage Francis
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Analog Son
$10-$28, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Fresh & Onlys
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
North Mississippi Allstars (also December 31)
$33 and up, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Nate Birkey Quartet
$10-$20, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Crime City Curs
$5, 9:30 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31
New Year's Eve on the Rocks
$198, 5:15 p.m., Magness Arena
Higher Society New Year's Eve
$35 and up, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
New Year's Eve Great Gatsby White Rose Gala
$59-$149, 9 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Railroad Earth
$45-$65, 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Itchy-O
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Yawpers
$15-$30, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Amoramora and Flash Mountain Flood's New Year's Eve Party
$18-$20, 8:45 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Fox Street
$15-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Anders Osborne
$50, 9 p.m., Caribou Room, Nederland
Flobots
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Freddy Jones
$30-$40, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Nuns of Brixton
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Reno Divorce
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sammy Mayfield Band
$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Bubbles and Bebop: Nocturne New Year's Eve Gala
$55 and up, 6 p.m., Nocturne
Texas Hippie Coalition
$50, 6 p.m., the Venue
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!