 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Disco Biscuits play two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium and one night at the Fox Theatre.
Disco Biscuits play two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium and one night at the Fox Theatre.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Jon Solomon, Westword Staff | November 17, 2017 | 6:45am
AA

This weekend several bands are playing multiple nights, including Disco Biscuits at the Fillmore tonight and tomorrow and at the Fox Theatre on Sunday and Devil Makes Three at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson play solo shows over three days at Globe Hall, and the Blasters play two nights at Lion's Lair. This weekend's lineup also includes Flying Lotus in 3D at EXDO Event Center, Liam Gallagher at the Gothic Theatre and Tori Amos at the Paramount Theatre. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Disco Biscuits (also November 18)
$32.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Flying Lotus in 3D
$25.72-$42, 8 p.m., EXDO Center

Super Diamond
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Trivium and Arch Enemy
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Last Waltz Revisited
$17.50/$20, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

Everyone Orchestra
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Slow Magic
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Haley Reinhart
$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Ruthie Foster
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Pharcyde
$23-$43, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Flobots
$12-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Eddie Palmieri Sextet
$25-$50, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

The Blasters (also November 18)
$25, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire
$20-$100, 7 p.m., Bruz Beers

Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson (also November 18 and 19)
$35-$50, 9  p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$43-$74, 3 p.m., Pepsi Center

RL Grime
$29.75-$39.75, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Devil Makes Three (also November 19)
$29.50-$35, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Liam Gallagher
$37, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

One Epic Night: A Fundraiser for Swallow Hill Music's Outreach Programs
$75/$100, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill

BAIO
$5-$15, 11 p.m, Larimer Lounge

Black Box One Year Anniversary
$20, 9 p.m., The Black Box

The Dead Boys
$15-$18, 9 p.m., The Streets of London Pub

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Tori Amos
$49.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Joyce Manor and Wavves
$22-$27, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Molotov
$35/$45, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Hayes Carll
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >