The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

This weekend several bands are playing multiple nights, including Disco Biscuits at the Fillmore tonight and tomorrow and at the Fox Theatre on Sunday and Devil Makes Three at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson play solo shows over three days at Globe Hall, and the Blasters play two nights at Lion's Lair. This weekend's lineup also includes Flying Lotus in 3D at EXDO Event Center, Liam Gallagher at the Gothic Theatre and Tori Amos at the Paramount Theatre. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Disco Biscuits (also November 18)
$32.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Flying Lotus in 3D
$25.72-$42, 8 p.m., EXDO Center
Super Diamond
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Trivium and Arch Enemy
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Last Waltz Revisited
$17.50/$20, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater
Everyone Orchestra
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Slow Magic
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Haley Reinhart
$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Ruthie Foster
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Pharcyde
$23-$43, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Flobots
$12-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Eddie Palmieri Sextet
$25-$50, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
The Blasters (also November 18)
$25, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire
$20-$100, 7 p.m., Bruz Beers
Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson (also November 18 and 19)
$35-$50, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$43-$74, 3 p.m., Pepsi Center
RL Grime
$29.75-$39.75, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Devil Makes Three (also November 19)
$29.50-$35, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Liam Gallagher
$37, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
One Epic Night: A Fundraiser for Swallow Hill Music's Outreach Programs
$75/$100, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill
BAIO
$5-$15, 11 p.m, Larimer Lounge
Black Box One Year Anniversary
$20, 9 p.m., The Black Box
The Dead Boys
$15-$18, 9 p.m., The Streets of London Pub
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Tori Amos
$49.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Joyce Manor and Wavves
$22-$27, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Molotov
$35/$45, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Hayes Carll
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
