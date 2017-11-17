The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Disco Biscuits play two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium and one night at the Fox Theatre.

This weekend several bands are playing multiple nights, including Disco Biscuits at the Fillmore tonight and tomorrow and at the Fox Theatre on Sunday and Devil Makes Three at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson play solo shows over three days at Globe Hall, and the Blasters play two nights at Lion's Lair. This weekend's lineup also includes Flying Lotus in 3D at EXDO Event Center, Liam Gallagher at the Gothic Theatre and Tori Amos at the Paramount Theatre. See our full picks below.