Elephant Revival headlines Red Rocks on Sunday.
Elephant Revival headlines Red Rocks on Sunday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | May 18, 2018 | 5:07am
Elephant Revival's show at Red Rocks on Sunday will be its last before taking an indefinite hiatus while EDM group Above & Beyond will be at the venue on Saturday. Also tap on week are Ja Rule and Ashanti at Bellco Theatre, Hot Snakes at the Oriental Theater, jazz saxophonist and clarinetist Bennie Maupin at Dazzle and Five Points Jazz Festival. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Ja Rule and Ashanti
$45-$105, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

The Struts
$25/$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Satyricon
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Obituary and Pallbearer
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hot Snakes
$23-$105, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Gasoline Lollipops
$10/$13, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

David Phipps (of STS9) (also May 19)
$29.75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Bennie Maupin
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Hinds
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Above & Beyond
$42.50-$60, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Godspeed You! Black Emperor
$25.75-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Five Points Jazz Festival
Free, 10 a.m., Five Points Neighborhood

Lee Clark Allen Band
$20, 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Southern Culture on the Skids
$22-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Luis Miguel
$35.95-$249.95, 8:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Elephant Revival
$40-$50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Pedro the Lion
$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sliver
$10/$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Chris Hillman
$33/$35, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Priests
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

