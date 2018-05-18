The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Elephant Revival's show at Red Rocks on Sunday will be its last before taking an indefinite hiatus while EDM group Above & Beyond will be at the venue on Saturday. Also tap on week are Ja Rule and Ashanti at Bellco Theatre, Hot Snakes at the Oriental Theater, jazz saxophonist and clarinetist Bennie Maupin at Dazzle and Five Points Jazz Festival. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MAY 18
Ja Rule and Ashanti
$45-$105, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
The Struts
$25/$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Satyricon
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Obituary and Pallbearer
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hot Snakes
$23-$105, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Gasoline Lollipops
$10/$13, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
David Phipps (of STS9) (also May 19)
$29.75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Bennie Maupin
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Hinds
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, MAY 19
Above & Beyond
$42.50-$60, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
$25.75-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Five Points Jazz Festival
Free, 10 a.m., Five Points Neighborhood
Lee Clark Allen Band
$20, 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Southern Culture on the Skids
$22-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, MAY 20
Luis Miguel
$35.95-$249.95, 8:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Elephant Revival
$40-$50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Pedro the Lion
$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sliver
$10/$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Chris Hillman
$33/$35, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Priests
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
