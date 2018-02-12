The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, which just released Wrong Creatures, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, while Howard Jones is at the Soiled Dove for a pair of nights as part of his solo Songs and the Stories tour. This week's shows also include Dirt Nasty and Mickey Avalon at the Bluebird Theater and countrypolitan singer Whitney Rose at the Goosetown Tavern. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Distinguisher
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Justin Furstenfeld (of Blue October)
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Blue Lane Frontier
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Dirt Nasty and Mickey Avalon
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Dangerous Summer
$15-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Great American Taxi
$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Howard Jones (also February 14)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Coronas
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Whitney Rose
$10, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
DeVotchKa
$30-$35, 7 p.m., Washington's, Fort Collins
ABBA Mania
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Low Hanging Fruit
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
G Perico
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
1000MODS
$14-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
$27.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Jeezy
$39.50-$129.50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Chief Keef
$40-$150, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Denver International Electronic Music Festival: War & Peace
$10-$19, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Dent May
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
René Marie & Experiment in Truth
$20-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
