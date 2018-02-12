 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Mickey Avalon teams up with Dirt Nasty at the Bluebird Theater on Tuesday.
Mickey Avalon teams up with Dirt Nasty at the Bluebird Theater on Tuesday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | February 12, 2018 | 5:40am
AA

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, which just released Wrong Creatures, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, while Howard Jones is at the Soiled Dove for a pair of nights as part of his solo Songs and the Stories tour. This week's shows also include Dirt Nasty and Mickey Avalon at the Bluebird Theater and countrypolitan singer Whitney Rose at the Goosetown Tavern. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Distinguisher
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Justin Furstenfeld (of Blue October)
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Blue Lane Frontier
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Dirt Nasty and Mickey Avalon
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Dangerous Summer
$15-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Great American Taxi
$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Howard Jones (also February 14)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Coronas
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Whitney Rose
$10, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

DeVotchKa
$30-$35, 7 p.m., Washington's, Fort Collins

ABBA Mania
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Low Hanging Fruit
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

G Perico
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

1000MODS
$14-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
$27.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Jeezy
$39.50-$129.50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Chief Keef
$40-$150, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Denver International Electronic Music Festival: War & Peace
$10-$19, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Dent May
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

René Marie & Experiment in Truth
$20-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >