The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Canadian DJ Excision takes over 1STBANK Center for two nights, with many openers each night, including the Paradox, Liquid Stranger, Trampa and Black Tiger Sex Machine, while Fruition celebrates the release of its brand-new album, Watching It All Fall Apart, over two nights at the Ogden Theatre. Also on tap this weekend are Pan Astral, Iration, ZZ Ward and multi-night stands from Howie Day and Reverend Horton Heat. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Excision (also February 3)
$20-$79.75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Fruition (also February 3)
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Orchard Lounge
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
ZZ Ward
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Main Squeeze
$20-$23, 9 p.m, Bluebird Theater
Sole
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Howie Day (also February 3)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3
Iration
$26.75-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
A Night With Janis Joplin
$39.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Super Diamond
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
John Denver Tribute
$15-$47.25, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
Reverend Horton Heat (also February 4)
$22.75-$25.75, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Pan Astral
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Magic Giant
$15-$54, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Fed Rez
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Father Mountain
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Takacs Quartet
$36, 4 p.m., Grusin Music Hall, CU-Boulder
