Excision headlines 1STBANK Center for two nights.
Excision headlines 1STBANK Center for two nights.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | February 2, 2018 | 5:52am
AA

Canadian DJ Excision takes over 1STBANK Center for two nights, with many openers each night, including the Paradox, Liquid Stranger, Trampa and Black Tiger Sex Machine, while Fruition celebrates the release of its brand-new album, Watching It All Fall Apart, over two nights at the Ogden Theatre. Also on tap this weekend are Pan Astral, Iration, ZZ Ward and multi-night stands from Howie Day and Reverend Horton Heat. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Excision (also February 3)
$20-$79.75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Fruition (also February 3)
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Orchard Lounge
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

ZZ Ward
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Main Squeeze
$20-$23, 9 p.m, Bluebird Theater

Sole
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Howie Day (also February 3)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Iration
$26.75-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

A Night With Janis Joplin
$39.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Super Diamond
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

John Denver Tribute
$15-$47.25, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

Reverend Horton Heat (also February 4)
$22.75-$25.75, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Pan Astral
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Magic Giant
$15-$54, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Fed Rez
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Father Mountain
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Takacs Quartet
$36, 4 p.m., Grusin Music Hall, CU-Boulder


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

