The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Canadian DJ Excision takes over 1STBANK Center for two nights, with many openers each night, including the Paradox, Liquid Stranger, Trampa and Black Tiger Sex Machine, while Fruition celebrates the release of its brand-new album, Watching It All Fall Apart, over two nights at the Ogden Theatre. Also on tap this weekend are Pan Astral, Iration, ZZ Ward and multi-night stands from Howie Day and Reverend Horton Heat. See our full picks below.