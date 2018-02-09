The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Yasiin Bey and Black Star will be at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.

Black Star, featuring Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, while rappers Dizzy Wright and Joyner Lucas are at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight. Also on deck this weekend are Eric Johnson at the Paramount Theatre, Jessica Lea Mayfield at Larimer Lounge, Pat Bianchi at Dazzle, and k.d. lang at the Paramount. See our full list of picks below.