The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Black Star, featuring Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, while rappers Dizzy Wright and Joyner Lucas are at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight. Also on deck this weekend are Eric Johnson at the Paramount Theatre, Jessica Lea Mayfield at Larimer Lounge, Pat Bianchi at Dazzle, and k.d. lang at the Paramount. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9
The Swon Brothers
$18, 8:30pm, Grizzly Rose
Eric Johnson
$37.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Slushii
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dizzy Wright and Joyner Lucas
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Keys N Krates
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater
The Toasters
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Anna & Elizabeth
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Jessica Lea Mayfield
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli)
$69-$89.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Madlib
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Matt Dusk
$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
Set It Off
$15-$17, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
David Wilcox
$30-$32, 8:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Gumbo le Funque
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Instant Empire
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Blue Star Denver 7
$25-$69, 6 p.m., Tivoli Turnalle
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11
k.d. lang
$49.50-$100, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Justin Furstenfeld (of Blue October)
$30-$35, Fox Theatre, Boulder
Dakota Blonde
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
Pat Bianchi Trio
$15-$35, 6 p.m., Dazzle
