 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Yasiin Bey and Black Star will be at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.
Yasiin Bey and Black Star will be at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.
Laura Allen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | February 9, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Black Star, featuring Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, while rappers Dizzy Wright and Joyner Lucas are at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight. Also on deck this weekend are Eric Johnson at the Paramount Theatre, Jessica Lea Mayfield at Larimer Lounge, Pat Bianchi at Dazzle, and k.d. lang at the Paramount. See our full list of picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

The Swon Brothers
$18, 8:30pm, Grizzly Rose

Eric Johnson
$37.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Slushii
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dizzy Wright and Joyner Lucas
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Keys N Krates
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

The Toasters
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Anna & Elizabeth
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Jessica Lea Mayfield
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli)
$69-$89.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Madlib
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Matt Dusk
$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

Set It Off
$15-$17, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

David Wilcox
$30-$32, 8:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Gumbo le Funque
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Instant Empire
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Blue Star Denver 7
$25-$69, 6 p.m., Tivoli Turnalle

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

k.d. lang
$49.50-$100, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Justin Furstenfeld (of Blue October)
$30-$35, Fox Theatre, Boulder

Dakota Blonde
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Pat Bianchi Trio
$15-$35, 6 p.m., Dazzle


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >