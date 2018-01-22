The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The G3 Tour, featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci of Dream Theater, and Phil Collen of Def Leppard, stops at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, while Passion Pit plays the Ogden Theatre tonight. Also on tap this week are the Wombats at the Gothic, Billy Childs at Dazzle, and Guttermouth at Streets of London. Here's our full list of picks: