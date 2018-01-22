The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The G3 Tour, featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci of Dream Theater, and Phil Collen of Def Leppard, stops at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, while Passion Pit plays the Ogden Theatre tonight. Also on tap this week are the Wombats at the Gothic, Billy Childs at Dazzle, and Guttermouth at Streets of London. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 22
Passion Pit
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Wombats
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
eTown Radio Show Taping with John Oates & Lilly Hiatt
$38. 7 p.m., eTown Hall
TUESDAY, JANUARY 23
Noah Gunderson
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Pavlo
$30-$40, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Banditos
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kali Masi
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24
G3 2018
$44.50-$109.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Alan Doyle Band
$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
World War Me
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, JANUARY 25
House of Vans
Free with RSVP, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Xavier Wulf
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
One Flew West
$10-$13, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Good Riddance
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Secret Sisters
$19-$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Billy Childs
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Guttermouth
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
