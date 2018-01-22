 


Passion Pit is at the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Passion Pit is at the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 22, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

The G3 Tour, featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci of Dream Theater, and Phil Collen of Def Leppard, stops at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, while Passion Pit plays the Ogden Theatre tonight. Also on tap this week are the Wombats at the Gothic, Billy Childs at Dazzle, and Guttermouth at Streets of London. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

Passion Pit
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Wombats
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

eTown Radio Show Taping with John Oates & Lilly Hiatt
$38. 7 p.m., eTown Hall

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

Noah Gunderson
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Pavlo
$30-$40, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Banditos
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kali Masi
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

G3 2018
$44.50-$109.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Alan Doyle Band
$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

World War Me
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

House of Vans
Free with RSVP, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Xavier Wulf
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

One Flew West
$10-$13, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Good Riddance
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Secret Sisters
$19-$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Billy Childs
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Guttermouth
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

