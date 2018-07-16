The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Imagine Dragons, which performed at the Pepsi Center last year, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight while Jackson Browne, Sylvan Esso and Trampled by Turtles are at the venue later in the week. Also on tap this week: Counting Crows and LIVE at Pepsi Center, Neurosis at the Ogden Theatre, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore at the Oriental Theater and Marisa Anderson at Lost Lake. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 16
Imagine Dragons
$59.50-$129.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
American Idol Live!
$45-$65, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Roger Clyne
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Marisa Anderson
$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Django Festival Allstars (also July 17)
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, JULY 17
Jackson Browne
$40.50-$90.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jesse McCartney
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Ben Markley Trio
$8, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, JULY 18
Counting Crows and LIVE
$29.50-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Slyvan Esso
$43.75-$47.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Englewood
Neurosis
$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Bazzi
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Angelo de Augustine & Many Rooms
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JULY 19
Trampled by Turtles
$45.50-$150, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Francis Cone
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
$27/$29, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Randy Hansen Band
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Quinn DeVeaux
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
