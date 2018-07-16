 


Imagine Dragons headlines Red Rocks on Saturday.EXPAND
Imagine Dragons headlines Red Rocks on Saturday.
Leland Schmidt

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 16, 2018 | 6:15am
Imagine Dragons, which performed at the Pepsi Center last year, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight while Jackson Browne, Sylvan Esso and Trampled by Turtles are at the venue later in the week. Also on tap this week: Counting Crows and LIVE at Pepsi Center, Neurosis at the Ogden Theatre, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore at the Oriental Theater and Marisa Anderson at Lost Lake. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 16

Imagine Dragons
$59.50-$129.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

American Idol Live!
$45-$65, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Unknown Mortal Orchestra
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Roger Clyne
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Marisa Anderson
$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Django Festival Allstars (also July 17)
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JULY 17

Jackson Browne
$40.50-$90.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jesse McCartney
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Ben Markley Trio
$8, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

Counting Crows and LIVE
$29.50-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Slyvan Esso
$43.75-$47.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Englewood

Neurosis
$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Bazzi
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Angelo de Augustine & Many Rooms
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JULY 19

Trampled by Turtles
$45.50-$150, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Francis Cone
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
$27/$29, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Randy Hansen Band
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Quinn DeVeaux
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

